Gyang Bere, Jos

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has directed all members to begin a 30-day fasting and prayer for Nigeria.

RCCG Assistant General Overseer, Admin and Personnel, Johnson Odesola, in a statement in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, said the programme tagged, “Fasting and prayer for Nigeria’’ would start from November 1.

“Marathon fasting will hold between November 1 and 14 for those who prefer that. Prayer guide shall be forwarded soon.Where possible, brethren should be encouraged to come together for prayers while ensuring that all COVID-19 government regulations and safety precautions are put in place,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Plateau State chapter, has organised peaceful prayers for God’s intervention on the ongoing hostility in the country.

It urged government to urgently look into the demands of the EndSARS protesters as it is aimed at putting an end to the SARS/police brutality on citizens for a better Nigeria.

Its chairman, Rev. Steven Dangana and Secretary General, Rev. Fred Emeka in a statement in Jos, yesterday, lamented that the EndSARS protest, which began peacefully was hijacked by some elements who did not mean well for the nation. Their action led to wanton destruction and vandalisation of places of worship, public and private properties and loss of lives in Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

“In our quest for peaceful coexistence, economic development and the stability of our dear state, the fellowship had in recent past organised special prayers for divine intervention on the aforementioned.”