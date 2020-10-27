Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has directed all members of the church to commence a 30-day fast and prayer for Nigeria.

The RCCG Assistant General Overseer, Admin and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to Adeboye, the programme tagged, “Fasting and Prayer for Nigeria’’ would start from Nov. 1.

“Marathon fasting will hold between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14 for those who prefer that and prayer guide shall be forwarded soon.

“Where possible, brethren should be encouraged to come together for prayers while ensuring that all COVID-19 government regulations and safety precautions are put in place,’’ he said.

Adeboye urged the faithful to inform and encourage other members to participate in this exercise. (NAN)