The Redeemed Christian church of God Dominion Assembly Area 74, Parish 8 in a show of community social responsibility to indignant student resident in shomolu community gives free dozens of exercise books, writing materials and and award of exellence to the students in the just concluded promotion examination.

The programme was put together by Pastorate of the church in a programme christened, Back to school Service. It was organized at Olasode Street area of Shomolu Lagos.

Commenting immediately after the event, the spokesman of the church, Pastor Adesina Michael said the more reason why the church awarded special free gifts to few selected children is to show appreciation for academic excellence for those who score high mark during the last promotion examination and to encourage them to do more.

Adesina said: “We will continue to encourage them to fully engross themselves in their studies rather than engage in social vices. We have announced additional cash prize award for subsequently academic excellent for any best student who excel in West African Examination Council (WAEC)”. We plan to award cash prize to lucky candidate who made their joint Admission and Matriculation Board Examination (JAMB), but will not recognise any candidate from special centers, he concluded.