In a bid to flatten the curve of Coronavirus in Lagos State and Nigeria, the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), has donated additional 20,000 medical facemasks to the Lagos State Government.

The donation was made during the commissioning of ‘O Care Facemask Factory’,the first certified and registered medical face masks facility in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, said that the mission would continue to support government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19. He said that the donation was part of its contributions in eliminating the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

His words: “It will be recalled ahead of the Coronavirus pandemic, the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds, fully fitted with Ventilators, to Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to contribute to the improvement of health care facilities in Nigeria, which is now found very useful at this period of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

In the same vein, the church has in the recent past, donated 10,000 hand sanitizers,10,000 surgical facemasks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos state government in equipping the medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the deadly virus that has killed hundreds of thousands across the globe.

The Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, Mr Cyprian Orakpo assured other religious bodies, medical institutions, government agencies, state governments, educational institutions and the general public to go ahead and place order, as Transgreen Nigeria Limited was sure of better and timely delivery. He added that the company believe in making affordable medical facemask accessible to all.

The factory commissioning event which also had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who gave a goodwill message virtually by commending the church and calling on all stakeholders to collaborate with governments so that the virus could be defeated.

On his part, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that the opening of the factory was a confirmation of what Lagos State Government stand for in creating a favourable atmosphere for business to do well.