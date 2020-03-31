Rita Okoye, Lagos

Pastor EA Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has donated 8,000 hand sanitisers, 8,000 surgical face masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government in equipping medical support staff with necessary protective gear needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

While presenting the donations at Mainland Hospital (Formerly Infectious Disease Hospital), Yaba, Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola (AGO Admin/Personnel RCCG) stated on behalf of Adeboye: “We commend the sacrifices that all medical personnel are taking at this time. The church continues to pray for them as they give their sacrifice of love even as the RCCG as a church agrees that combating COVID-19 is by no means a work for all.”

The donation of medical supplies is in addition to other support given by the RCCG to the Nigerian health sector ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. The RCCG delivered on its commitment to strengthen and support the Nigerian healthcare system with the donation of 11 ICU beds fully fitted with ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to contribute to the improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria, which is now found to be very useful as the government works round the clock to curtail COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies were presented to the Lagos State Government to support on-site operations and protect health workers as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19 In Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria with over 80 confirmed cases identified.