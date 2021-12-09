By Job Osazuwa

Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, Lagos State, has empowered 74 persons with vocational tools and cash to enhance their economic status.

Speaking during the event at the weekend, the pastor in charge of the parish, Emeka Obiagwu, said empowering people was part of the Christian social responsibly (CSR) of the church to the community it operates in. He added that giving is a direct command of God in the Bible.

Eleven of the beneficiaries received sewing machines and others, who were petty traders, entrepreneurs received cash support ranging from N50,000 to N100,000 each.

At the event were Pastor Babatunde Fowler, former executive chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Revenue Service Federal Inland Service and vice chairman, UN Tax Committee; Olabowale Ademola, former head of service, Lagos State; Rosemary Fowler, minister in charge of CSR, Rose of Sharon; Chukwuemeka Obi, head of the department at the church, Gbolahan Adeosun, coordinator, Business Expansion Programme of the church and Ronke Alayande, who is former principal, RCCG Rose of Sharon Vocational School.

