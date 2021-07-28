A charity arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has launched crowdfunding campaign to raise and dispense funds in a transparent, sustainable and structured manner with a view to impacting more Nigerians who are in dire needs.

The church said that it has touched over 130 million people in the last three years, spending about N18 billions on a series of Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) activities covering six areas of concern of the foundation, His Love Foundation (HLF). The gesture was spread across its 43,000 operating centers across the 36 states of the federation.

The church further explained that the fund to be raised would be used to support the foundation’s efforts in addressing a wide variety of in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs covering health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons at the local, state, national and international level.

The crowdfunding campaign was inspired by growing demands of intervention programmes of the church through the foundation which are in response to Jesus Christ’s call to every believer to be mindful of the sick, the poor, those in prison and the hungry.

The Intercontinental Overseer, CSR of RCCG, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade stated: “CSR is a matter of life and death and the church has committed itself to giving succour in six specific areas. So this crowdfunding provides an incredible opportunity for individuals, philanthropists and corporations to take part in ameliorating the sufferings of people across the world especially in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“There are a wide variety of urgent demands where government support will not always be available at all or available, hence the need for donations from individuals, philanthropists and corporations to fill critical gaps and make a tremendous difference. We therefore need to bring our resources together, so that we can make a tremendous impact.”

He stated that, with as little as monthly N1, 000 or yearly N12, 000 donation, the foundation would be able to reach more communities and transform more lives.

He disclosed that HLF has entered into partnerships with four insurance companies in Nigeria to give one year free accident insurance policy to partners who make lump sum donations of N12, 000 or more at once.

According to Iluyomade, the insurance partners are: Axa Mansard, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Veritas Kapital and Cornerstone Insurance.

