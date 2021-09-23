The Young Adults and Youth Affairs of The Redeemed Christian Church of God is holding the 2021 edition of its Annual Youth Convention, with the theme “Exceeding Expectations,” at the RCCG Old Arena, Redemption Camp, Km 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, from Monday, September 21, to Friday, October 1, 2021.

Several programmes and projects have already been launched as a build-up to this year’s annual youth convention.

According to the organizers, this year’s convention promises to be a dynamic one as it will focus on key areas such as politics, economy, entrepreneurship, media, arts and celebration, spiritual empowerment, and so on.

“With these key areas, God is set to, through our speakers and the move of His Spirit, equip and empower our youths to exceed expectations socially, economically, politically, financially and spiritually.

“ The Annual Youth Convention 2021 will feature seasoned speakers, including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God; Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye, Mother-in-Israel, RCCG; Pastor Belemina Obunge, The International Youth Pastor, RCCG; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre; Apostle Joshua Selman, Founder of the Eternity Network International ; among other ministers of the gospel, music ministers, captains of industries and experienced speakers.

“This year’s convention will also feature presentations and activities from countries outside Nigeria, a major reflection of the global presence of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.”

At this year’s convention, arrangements for free feeding and accommodation have been made for all participants. Participants interested in special accommodation and feeding should visit www.rccgayc.org and click on accommodation or feeding as the case may be for more information.

The Annual Youth Convention 2021 is going to be a landmark event that will cause a dynamic shift in the order of things as God is set to raise a new generation of Youths that will take the world by storm, excel and exceed expectations in every sphere of human endeavour for the Kingdom of God.

The Convention will be broadcast live by Dove Television, the official TV Channel of RCCG, RCCG Radio, YAYA and other RCCG social media channels, among others.

“ We enjoin every young adults and youth out there within and outside RCCG to afford themselves the opportunities God is making available through AYC 2021 and be part of the new set of leaders and exploit makers that God will be releasing into the world for excellence and change.

