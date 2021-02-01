By Lukman Olabiyi

Leadership institute of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy (RILA) has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an uncommon Nigerian leader, who did not only teach and advocate the virtues of leadership, but also demonstrate exemplary leadership in practice.

The academy made the assertion while honouring Osinbajo and other pastors with Living Legend Awards at its 25th anniversary in Lagos.

The vice president was also commended for being a good ambassador of the institute.

Osinbajo, who joined the event virtually, was honoured alongside Kayode Pitan, managing director of the Bank of Industry, while J. A. Bolarinwa, Idowu Iluyomade and Tokunbo Adesanya, were also honoured with the Lifetime Legend Awards.

Presenting the award to the vice president, Bolarinwa, who also spoke on behalf of the institute, said Osinbajo once served in RILA as one of the faculty before he was taken away by a national assignment.

Giving his acceptance speech on behalf of others honoured, Osinbajo said: “I am deeply honoured to have been asked to speak on behalf of the extraordinary and transformational leaders who are being honoured today. I am not being modest when I say I am clearly the least in terms of those who contributed to the story that became RILA.”