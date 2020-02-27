The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House Parish, Lagos Province 36, will tomorrow hold a vigil tagged “Night of Prevailing Prayers” at the church premises on 35, Lateef Salami Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

The programme, which will start by 10 pm, will round off RCCG’s global 50-day fasting which commenced on January 11.

Pastor in charge of the Province, Olaitan Olubiyi, said the programme themed, “A New Deal,” will provide an opportunity for the people to corporately thank God for the strength to go through the 50-day spiritual exercise and seal it up with sessions of prevailing prayers.

He explained that in addition to praying on personal and family issues, the congregation at the night service will specifically intercede for Nigeria in the areas of safety, security, healing for the economy and divine intervention in every area of the nation’s life.