Widows, Widowers and Matured singles have been asked not to allow the common challenges that confront people of their status to overwhelm them. Rather they have been advised to put their trust in God always.

The Pastor- in- Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 37, Pastor Benjamin Ayanda gave the advice at the maiden edition of Singles Breakfast Meeting organised by the Province to reach out to the public under its Christian Social Responsibility programme.

He explained that common factors like Loneliness, Lack of basic needs, stigmatisation and Neglect by family and friends were some of the challenges Widows and other people caught in the web of Singlehood sometimes need to cope with in the society.

He however, stressed that beyond what the church is expected to do in assisting Widows and Single Parents in particular, there should be a formidable support system in the society capable of rendering necessary help to them so that they could cope favourably with emotional and economical challenges that might have to face.

A Counsellor of repute, Mrs. Josephine Femi-Asiwaju who delivered the major talk at the event advised Widows, Widowers, Single Parents and Marriageable youths not to ever bow to depression as a result of challenges they might be passing through.

With a talk entitled, ‘Complete In Him’, Mrs. Femi-Asiwaju encouraged the participants to always see themselves as being complete in God their maker first before thinking of where situations and circumstances of life had placed them.

She said that no challenge or situation should make anyone result to commiting suicide as God has answer to every problem anyone might be passing through.

The astute teacher of the word of God encouraged Widows in particular, not to allow some negative societal judgements channelled against widows to bring them down, rather they should always seek for means of lifting up their spirits.

Pastor (Mrs.) Kikelomo Ifekoya, one of the Area Pastors in RCCG Lagos Province 37 joined her voice to the early speakers at the event by admonishing the participants to always look at the positive aspect to whatever situation they found themselves and not the negative sides which might be destructive.

Taking the participants through an interactive session tagged, “My Experience, My Story”, she encouraged them to always speak out their pains to the right people that would encourage and help instead of bottling up in their pains.

Special prayers were later offered for the participants and the nation Nigeria on the celebration of the 62nd Independence.

Highlights of the event was the cutting of Nigeria’s Independence Cake, distribution of gifts and food to the participants as well as a time out to dance in praise and Thanksgiving to God almighty for another Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

The programme attracted more than 150 participants drawn from different Christian denominations.