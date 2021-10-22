By GILBERT EKEZIE

The Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), in partnership with Danny Brooks Technologies, has launched Open Heaven (OH) Prime TV, a faith-based free-to-view streaming platform.

The online TV bouquet, which was launched at Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, is available free of charge on all Smart TVs, set-up boxes, mobile devices, game consoles, over-the-top (OTT) media services.

At the event which took place at Radisson Hotel, GRA Ikeja Lagos , was attended by various media professionals and entertainment stakeholders.

In his speech at the event, representative of RCCG, Dele Oke said the platform is the brainchild of the media arm of RCCG under the leadership of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and is aimed at taking the Gospel of Christ to every part of the world, as the mandate given by Jesus Christ.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Oke noted that the platform has over 100 premium channels available for viewiers , and would be offering “destiny-shaping media content” to reach audiences of all ages anytime and everywhere free of charge.

He observed that after years of stagnation in the African TV market, which was characterized by modern-day slavery of media consumers to cable TV, RCCG’s quest to change the narrative and her finicky appetite for excellence, sought out Danny Brooks Technologies as a worthy partner for collaboration. “This is to facilitate the liberation of African consumers by birthing this non-stop entertainment hub.

“We are excited to announce to the world the launch of OH Prime, offering over 100 premium channels to our global youth audience free of charge. Nigerian youth have wasted enough time watching pornographic and soul-corrupting reality shows on TV. We are intentionally bringing destiny-shaping media content alien to this market for all.”

Managing Director of Danny Brooks Technologies, Daniel Akintola said that while OH Prime is Christian faith-based, it also offers programmes that everyone, regardless of religious leaning, can enjoy.

He also disclosed that the platform targets the youths — majorly offering several entertainments and “idea incubation” channels.

“We are catering for 57 platforms. For example, the millennials have the game console -X-box, Play Station — that’s already taken care of. We do not just want the youth to while away their productive time, so we are bringing in idea incubation at the comfort of their home and wherever they are.”

Akintola said the issue of data penetration in Nigeria has been taken into consideration. “Hence our forte for this platform is that we have already optimized all the 4K images of videos on this platform to adapt to whatever internet signal that each user of the platform has.”

According to him, the OH Prime app is available for download on Google Playstore, Apple app store, Amazon, and other equivalents. “OH- TV is available on mobile devices, set-up boxes, smart TV 5, OTT devices, Smart displays, game consoles and web. Viewers will enjoy multiple channels on faith, news, tech, music, sports, lifestyle, kiddies zone, business, documentaries and many more.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .