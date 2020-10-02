To mark the anniversary, the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Choir, Rose

of Sharon Parish, has unveil her first-ever single track, which eulogises the nation’s

greatness.

The choir teamed up with one of Nigeria’s finest, award winning Timi Dakolo, to

create the masterpiece.

Produced by Philip Uzo and spearheaded by RCCG, Rose of Sharon Parish, it has

a soulful, faith-based rhythmic sound, set to cause waves not only within Nigeria but

across the African music scene and internationally.

It has the message of hope. The song titled “Again” talks about reawakening

hopes and dreams again in the present, future and destiny of our beloved Nigeria.

The visuals soon to be shown on live streams and television stations replicate the story of hope and victory as we rise again as one Nigeria.