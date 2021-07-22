The Royalty Club of Egbaland (RCE), recently donated drugs and medical consumables to some public hospitals in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The hospitals included Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idiaba, Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro and Olikoye Ransome Kuti Memorial Hospital, Asero.

Head of Clinical Services, FMC, Dr. F. E. Ojebienu, said the donation came at the appropriate time: “I assure you that the items shall be put to judicious use for the staff and patients.”

RCE president and Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Economic Planning and Budget, Aare Adebayo Sodade, said the club, formerly Ake Royalty Boys, was established 14 years ago to foster social, economic, cultural and sporting developments of Egba land, Ogun State and Nigeria:

“Since its establishment, the club has been at the fore front of alleviating the sufferings of the masses and encouraging the youths to develop their potential, most especially in Egba land. The club, through its monthly Squash Clinic in Ake Palace, Abeokuta, nurtures the youths and promotes the game of squash with impressive results, an initiative, which aligns with the interest of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

“Through our mentoring efforts, the Ogun State Squash Youth Team has become one of the best in Nigeria, while some of their wards have since become full-rated professionals. From 2018, the club has been running a Squash Academy at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Squash Complex, Abeokuta, in collaboration with the Ogun State Squash Racquet Association, with the approval of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

“In view of myriad of health challenges faced by the residents of the state, about 1000 people were given free medical consultations last year by the club, at an outreach organised in Ake Palace, to commemorate the 34th Lisabi Festival. Those who attended were screened for hypertension, diabetes and visual impairment.

“Those screened were given medications and referrals to secondary and tertiary health facilities, while 15 people were sponsored for sight restoration/preservation surgery for cataract or glaucoma. We decided to donate drugs and medical consumables to the hospitals in lieu of the medical outreach planned as an annual event, but had to be stepped down, because of the cancellation of the 2021 Lisabi Festival, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

