From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammed Sani Haruna, has reiterated that the industrial and technological growth of the nation’s economy can only be achieved through Research and Development.

He said any investment by the government which does not take into account these particular elements in our subsequent plans and programs will make successive development agendas more or less an exercise in futility.

Haruna said that it was true that the Nigerian governments from the onset beginning from independence were desirous of an industrial economy and technological development in Nigeria but the elements of investments in research and development had been missing recently.

On what should be done, Haruna said that unless the Government pay more attention, and funding research deliberately towards the industrial and technological sector, the economy will continue to develop at a slower pace.

He spoke with journalists at the Kaduna Polytechnic today, after the commissioning of a lecture theatre to honour him, following his contributions towards the development of technological advancements of the country.

The EVC, however, commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for unequalled commitment to shore up the Research and Development sector towards redirecting the nation’s economic direction from over-dependence on the importation, by putting homegrown industrialization on track in Nigeria.

He pointed out that “the Government of today is paying due attention to the development of Science and Technology sector generally by putting more funds in Infrastructure, training, capacity building and Research development “.

The NASENI boss, who remarked that the outcome of the government’s efforts on funding research and development would be felt in no distant time, said that “For example, I Will tell you that my Agency had existed For 32 years, with funding mechanism in the past which was never implemented until the present administration”.

He listed sources of research and development funding in Nigeria include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tetfund, Ecological Funds, PTDF and Local content funding agency and NASENI.

He further added:” with the efforts of the present Government, and based on bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Czech Republic, the Federal government is offering a lot of money for Nigeria’s Researchers to solve various problems pervading the nation’s economy”.

Besides, during the commissioning exercise, encomiums were showered

on Prof Haruna’s contributions to technology and technical education in the country, especially at the Kaduna Polytechnic and other tertiary institutions.

Among those who lauded Prof Haruna’s efforts, leading to the naming of the Lecture theatre at the Kaduna Polytechnics after him, were the Governing Chairman of the Polytechnic, Senator Muhammed Muhammed, the Acting Rector, Dr Suleiman Umar and the National President of Kadpoly Alumni Association, Abada Anas Adamu.

