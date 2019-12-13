Exactly five weeks ago, this column published the piece, entitled above, on Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. It was a piece that attracted the biggest attention from the reading Nigerian public since the beginning of this column a few months ago. Today, based on popular demand, and out of respect for my readers, I am reproducing the responses. Excerpts:

I salute your courage by being objective in your column. I am looking forward to seeing more of this educative and entertaining write-ups. It is a task to educate Nigerians about our leaders, good or bad. And it is also philosophical to say that people’s attitude towards you should not deter your zeal to achieve good causes you set for yourself. Life is full of storms. Remember that tough times do not last but tough people do. I am not a journalist, but I like the profession. I now see that what makes a man tick is his ability to develop a thick skin against any unfavorable weather, as Abba Kyari is doing.

Your write-up only succeeded in adding to my confusion. Almost every day in Nigeria, one gets to read negative things about the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. For the first time, however, I see you dressing him in clean white robes. Interestingly, you wrote very clearly and strongly, leaving one with no option than to accept all that you have said. But let me ask you a question: is it that Kyari doesn’t have his admirers, people who could write on him as powerfully as you did, or is it me missing those good write-ups on him? I commend you for the courage to put pen to paper to defend the man many hold directly responsible for many of Nigeria’s ills. Of course, I will begin to see him in brighter perspective, going forward.

– Praise Adeola Agboola

Malam Sule, your piece on Malam Abba Kyari was fine.

I stopped reading midway when it dawned on me that you were not a valiant for the truth.

I have just read your great words in Brass Tacks. Keep up the good work, my brother. I really admire you for this.

Your piece on Abba Kyari doesn't portray you in good light before the discerning Nigerian public. Your friend is the most powerful Chief of Staff on Planet Earth. For him and the cabal, it doesn't matter whether Nigeria turns to a banana republic. For me, it is disappointing if Abba Kyari is your hero. You are just one of those northern elements that are anti-progress, whose writings have succeeded in turning President Buhari to what he has become today. You are mistaken if you feel being friends with Kyari adds any value to you.

The taste of the pudding is in the eating. You have succeeded in narrating the real character of Abba Kyari, and yours is much clearer and factual than those of his critics.

You wrote very compellingly and well. I always looked forward to the Friday edition of The Sun newspaper because of Duro Onabule. You can now add me to your many fans.

Though I never met Malam Abba Kyari one-on-one, I am one person who thoroughly believes in him, watching him from a distance, and after hearing so much about him, from his childhood friends. Your write-up only helped in filling in the missing gaps, and it is my hope that Nigerians will begin to appreciate this selfless servant of God, who is doing a lot to help Mr. President enthrone the Nigeria of our collective dreams. Those of us that are in the public service know that governance is not easy. This is even more so when we are talking about governing the biggest black nation in the world. Keep up the good work, Malam Suleiman. This is a masterpiece. May the Lord increase you in wisdom and intellect. – Surveyor Kabir Mohammed

Am I impressed with the piece on Abba Kyari? Yes and no. Yes, because you, the writer, did a lot trying to project him in good light, and in so doing running the risk of being severely attacked by many Nigerians who have since made up their minds against the man. No, because it is an unnecessary risk to take. Kyari may be all that you have said, but defending him is a risky business. In one fell swoop, you could lose your integrity, because many would think you were paid to do so. But for those of us that know you, we are sure it was just your initiative. May the Lord intervene in the affairs of this country and make it one of the greatest on earth. Now that we know who Kyari is, our prayer is for him to continue to serve this country as patriotically as possible.

The piece on Vice President Osibanjo,, which you wrote under the one on Abba Kyari, was a PR disaster, lacking in any sophistication. But the one on the Chief of Staff to the President was just excellent, the very best anyone has ever written on the man.

I served under you when you were the daily editor of Leadership newspaper and can attest to your grace and integrity. I am also a witness to some of the things you wrote on Malam Abba Kyari and our former boss, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah. We all hated Sam when we were in his employ, but because time is the true healer of wounds, we later realised that the man played a key part in toughening us to face the challenges of everyday life in the complicated nation called Nigeria. It is good that Abba Kyari is also bringing to bear those qualities that we saw many years before President Buhari appointed him to the high office he currently occupies. We wish him well. Well done, sir.

– Juliet Alohan

It doesn’t matter whether Kyari is an angel or the Devil. What matters is a Nigeria that works for everyone, not just Muslims, or Hausa-Fulani. A million Kyari’s will not serve any purpose if the head, in this case, President Buhari, is not ready to up the ante and meet those expectations that made Nigerians from all parts, defying the elements, to vote for him twice into office.

– Pamela, 08031868561