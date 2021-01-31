Governor Akeredolu’s steadfastness and resolve to ensure the safety of the good people of Ondo State are hallmarks of qualitative and exemplary leadership. The governor’s executive order was unequivocal and reassuring especially at the background of the roaring voice from Abuja. If the timely and focused act of the governor is not commendable, remarkable and laudable, then nothing else deserves the ‘able’ suffix.

– Edet Essien Esq. Cal. South

Dear Casmir, the Fulani and the Federal Government should know that by their actions, they are invariably using a sharp knife to sever the delicate thread that holds us together as one nation, for no society will leave their farmlands and ancestral forests to be occupied and used by strangers and more so using it as an abode to release mayhem on the indigenous people.

– Idongesit Inyang, Uyo

Dear Casmir, our leaders are protective of blood and tribal ties rather than National Interest. Impunity reigns with a tribe that has the federal edge. We should ban extended family system and glorify nuclear family system so tribal virus can be rendered extinct.

– Cletus Frenchman, Enugu

Dear Casy, anything not found in the anus of the mother of a goat but found in the anus of the child becomes strange and aberrant. From our nation’s independence, only in this Government has nepotism been mindlessly elevated to unholy altitude that even saw the emergence of a Cartel like Miyetti Allah playing mafia. Their backing of herders’ activities has turned once friendly Fulani pastoralists into present day Army of occupation and daring against their land-grazing hosts.

– Steve Okoye, Awka

Dear Casy, if Nigerians had followed the Miyetti Allah’s military operations across the states since 2015 in Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Nassarawa, South Kaduna, they could have realised that whenever there was reprisal from the natives the Nigerian army became partisan, defended the Fulani and killed the natives. The Nigerian police mopped small arms from other Nigerians across the southern states and allowed the Fulani terrorists in our farms and forests to use their automatic weapons to kill, kidnap and rob other Nigerians in their homes.

– Eze Chima C. Lagos

Dear Casmir, an analogous story was told of a gang of armed robbers who visited to rob a family at mid night. “Kpom kpom kpom”, the robbers knocked at the man’s door. “Who is knocking my door this late hour,” the man shouted.

The robbers barked a reply: “Open this door quickly, you armed robber.” Flabbergasted and exasperated, the man replied. “Sir, please wait, let me get the keys.” As the robbers waited, the man climbed up to the manhole in his ceiling, quietly opened it, and poured a basin of raw acid on the robbers.

This live story goes to analyse and situate the boast of the national chairman of Miyeti Allah, Abdulahi Badejo, that “Fulani herdsmen are not the ones threatening the security of any state, because Fulani own all the land in Nigeria, and no power can move them from the forests.”

– Dr. Chuka Nwosu, Port Harcourt

Casmir, the body language exhibited by Presidency on the activities of Fulani herdsmen has given us the impression that the engine room for their atrocities lies there. The Presidency continues to beautify their activities through baseless defence. No matter how Miyetti Allah wants to believe it, the activities of Fulani herdsmen are evil and run short of the blessings of any right thinking society.

– Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike

The step the governor of Ondo State took to stop herdsmen that refused to register to government is a welcome development. The so-called Fulani herdsmen’s activities nationwide are becoming worrisome.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia