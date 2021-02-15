OURS is not a listening or democratic government. The President’s belief and body language usually give the impression of a man whose position, even if it is not working as it is, must be swallowed hook, line and sinker by the helpless majority of the governed. It is a trite fact that institutions don’t work in Nigeria: it’s the rulers and strong men that matter. Haven’t we seen and admired the way that very unfortunate White House accident (Donald Trump) has been tamed by the American institutions? Let’s pray and yearn for the day an Eighth Wonder of that nature would take over Nigeria from our overbearing strongmen.

– Edet Essien Esq. Cal. South

DEAR Casmir, President Buhari’s fatuous appointment of retired or resigned Service Chiefs as “Ambassadors” goes to confirm the story that their retirement was with a bargain, beneficial also to the President, who appeared to have been held in a spell, and at gunpoint, all along. With regard to their eventual trial for war crimes at the International Criminal Court (ICC), their henchman, Gen. Tukur Buratai, should not rejoice that his new position will give him

immunity forever against prosecution. The many crimes he and his cohorts may have committed are not time or statute-barred. They cannot remain ambassadors forever, for life. Examples of their perfidious acts

of impunity, and schemes to evade justice may be likened to those of Charles Taylor of Liberia, and other international criminals, who eventually kissed the dust of shame

at justice. We are all watching and waiting for blindfolded justice to catch up with offenders who believed they were tin gods. We will know who will cry last.

– Dr. Chuka Nwosu, Port Harcourt

CASMIR, there is a saying that ‘like dissolves like’. A President that vehemently disobeys the Constitution he swore to uphold, a President that allows his ethnic group to inflict insult and frustrations on the people he swore to protect, a President that appointed the dead to occupy positions that are reserved for the living, a President whose body language indicates anti-democracy would never see any wrong in failure of

his subordinates. Unfortunately, such hypocrisies only deepen the ugly quality of Nigeria in the comity of nations.

– Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike,

– Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike

DEAR Casy, the non-career appointment of the ex-military chiefs can be regarded as unholy reward for unholy loyalty to their principal at the expense of hapless Nigerians whose lives have been at the mercy of Miyetti Allah-backed Fulani marauding herders. As they received valedictory ‘Nagode’ handshake from their Oga, posterity and the almighty God, who judges appropriately, are waiting for them at the gate for appropriate valedictory handshake.

– Steve Okoye, Awka

DEAR Casmir, we cannot build a great nation by condoning and recycling evil. A competent legal system punishes wrongs and rewards good deeds. I would have preferred the President to allow investigation into the tenure of these past service chiefs, after which they could be reassigned, if not found liable.

– Cletus Frenchman, Enugu

DEAR Casy, it has been like that since the inception of this APC government under Buhari’s watch. The Maina case

that Jonathan pursued with EFCC and he disappeared, later in 2016 Oga Aso Rock recalled him and made him a director. The Babachir Lawal, Magu, the Ikoyigate, the gorillas, chimpanzees, pythons and the

rest of APC fraudsters both in and outside this government that have been shielded from criminal prosecution by the Aso

Rock landlord. The ex-service chiefs’ case has become part of the corruption and financial sleaze game, which the present government has perpetrated since 2015. What a government! What a shame! What a way to fight corruption! They haven’t come to develop Nigeria, they have come for Fulanization and it has backfired. Nigerians are no fools. Let everybody defend his ancestral land from Fulani terrorists.

– Eze Chima C. Lagos

I DON’T see the reason why President Buhari should nominate our retired army chiefs for ambassadorial positions. It is very unfortunate and sad. The President should allow them to go and rest, after all their service to the nation is nothing to write home about.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia