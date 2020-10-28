A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has advised the newly re-appointed INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yabuku, to embrace more technologies in order to enhance the credibility of future elections.

Gbadamosi, PDP Lagos East Senatorial Candidate in the proposed bye-elections, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that INEC should avoid inconclusive elections capable of subverting the will of the people.

“I advise Prof. Mahmood Yabuku, to embrace more technologies to enhance elections’ credibility,” the PDP chieftain said.

Heurged the INEC chairman should build trust and confidence of the people and avoid being influenced by his appointees so as to deepen democracy.

Gbadamosi commended INEC for postponing the bye-elections out of respect for the victims of peaceful #EndSARS protesters and those killed during the uprising.

“It is imperative that INEC give a date for the bye-election that conforms with the requirements of the law, regarding the time within which the vacant seats must be filled which is 90 days from the date the seat is declared vacant,” he said.

Meanwhile, following the violence that trailed #EndSARS nationwide protests, INEC had announced indefinite postponement of the bye-elections in the six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies in some states, including Lagos.

The commission, however, said it would continue to monitor the situation and meet again in two weeks to decide on a feasible date for the elections. (NAN)