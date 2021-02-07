Casmir, the change in leadership of Buhari’s chief instruments of war is commendable. It’s long expected. However, the ability to win the war is a different thing. It borders on truth behind the war. Who are the sponsors? What are the reasons behind the war? There have been allegations about the sponsors being in government. How are these war mongers getting their weapons? What is the relationship between Boko Haram and herdsmen? Why hasn’t government seen herdsmen as terrorists? The chiefs may not achieve the desired goals if the sponsors are not spotted and demolished. There are suspicions that some people are seeing the war and banditry as cash cow. In order to get it right, the new chief instruments of war must throw away sentiment, nepotism, religious and ethnic bias and employ true patriotism to succeed.

– Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike, +234 803 885 4922

Dear Casmir, I support the fact that cleansing should be carried out in the area of sabotage and equipment should be provided for soldiers. Above all, security agents should not demand money from victims before investigating crime because criminal case does not belong to the individual but to the state.

– Cletus Frenchman, Enugu, +2349095385215

Dear Casy, here is a Public Service Announcement. (1)We are fed up with the Government’s rhetoric of claiming to be on top of the situation in the event of carnage arising from insecurity whereas, inversely, they are standing on top of our graves. (2) Appointing new Service Chiefs is one but they should timely be provided with necessary war apparatuses, including welfare and same should be passed down the line of duty for effective service delivery. (3) The President should read the riot act to the Service Chiefs. No more kid-gloving in the face of poor performance, as if there is a non-removal pact. (4) No shying away or playing the ostrich in the event of clash between the herders and their host communities. (5)Miyetti Allah should undergo tutorials that aim to divest it of such cavalier disposition or swagger that encourages herders into invidious behaviour.

– Steve Okoye, Awka, 08036630731

Nigerians should not celebrate the sacking of army chiefs because their removal was long overdue. Their performance was nothing to write home about. Nigerians should pray for the new army chiefs, so that they will end insecurity and other vices in Nigeria.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia, Abia, +2348062887535

Dear Casy, let’s remind Buhari’s service chiefs that the greatest war that stares Nigerians today is the Miyetti Allah Fulani terrorists that have occupied our farms and forests across the Middle Belt and southern regions. These Fulani vandals kill, kidnap, rape, burn our villages with the protection from the presidency and Nigerian army and the police. Each time the Fulani terror gang wreaks havoc, both the army and the police look the other way but when the Fulani get into trouble from their victims, the army and the police will engage the land owners in brazen genocide.

– Eze Chima C. Lagos, +2347036225495