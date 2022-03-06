From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State confirms there have been a steady progress in the development of the permanent site of the health institution with new structures springing up from every corner of the site.

The development has attracted the commendation of community leaders and distinguished personalities from Nnewi, Oraifite and Ozubulu who are stakeholders of the hospital at the permanent site.

Medical personnel, management staff and virtually every worker of the NAUTH testied that they have not had it so good like that before Dr Joseph Ugboaja-led administration took over last year. Some of the people interviewed attributed it to divine intervention.

Recall that a prayer summit tagged NAUTH 2022 solemn assembly with “A New Beginning” as its theme was organized at the permanent site of the health institution under the leadership of Dr Ugboaja as the Chief Medical Director.

The event which attracted over six priests including Ven Dr Henry Chike; Rev Fr Anthony Kizito; Ven Dr Emma Obidiegwu; Rev Fr Cyracus Offor and Rev Fr Maurice Izunwa also had in attendance distinguished personalities from the host communities of Nnewi, Oraifite and Ozubulu.

In his homily, Fr Izunwa said as God is the author and finisher of the faith of mankind that His name should be glorified for the progress made at the permanent site.

He said: “Let here be a community of the people of God. Work to make name for God and let prayer and God be the foundation of the new beginning.”

It was congratulations galore to Dr Ugboaja from all the speakers at the event who expressed surprise at the level of development coming in quick succession at the permanent site within a short period of time he assumed office as the CMD.

Some of the goodwill messages came from the former CMD of the NAUTH, Professor Robinson Ofiaeli and former Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Professor Brain Adimma. They said they were impressed at the rapid development of the NAUTH under Dr Ugboaja’s watch.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Ugboaja described the solemn assembly as an annual event designed to mark the beginning of the year for the hospital community.

He said the occasion was meant to thank God for His blessings in the previous year and ask for His abiding presence in the new year.

“The solemn assembly means a lot to us as a family and as a people. It is an occasion we affirm and reaffirm that God is the author and finisher of our faith. At the solemn assembly, we hand over the hospital, the staff and patients over to God to direct, guide, bless and prosper, ” he said.

The CMD noted that the journey to the permanent site was a journey of faith foretold by his predecessors, activated by the successive regimes and actualized by gallant men and women of the NAUTH.

He said it was a journey that marked the beginning of a new phase in the lives of members of the hospital community.

“It is a journey to our own promised Land. Indeed it is a journey ordained by God, activated by Him and definitely will be finished by Him, ” he noted.

Dr Ugboaja said this year’s theme was apt and encapsulated the present mood of the NAUTH family.

Quoting the book of Isaiah 43:18 and 19 the CMD declared that old things had passed away giving way for new things which he said would make possible a road in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.

He added that it was the philosophy of faith that had enabled his administration to do all it had been doing at the permanent site.

On the new vision of the NAUTH, he said: “It’s our vision to transform NAUTH to rank among the top five hospitals in the country. We aim to achieve this by building a medical mega city with the procurement of state-of-the-art medical and diagonistic equipment. The idea is to convert NAUTH to a regional center for medical tourism.

“Infrastructural development; acquisition of modern and state-of-the-art medical equipment; recruitment and training of the relevant manpower with four key strategic approaches are critical components of our development strategies.

“Other areas are strategic partnership and engagements with key stakeholders; staff welfare; prudent management of funds and quality management system.

The CMD appealed for more partnership as he announced that the mission of transforming NAUTH to medical mega city had already started