Gov. Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19 Edo governorship election, has said that his re-election would ensure continuity and consolidation on his achievements. Obaseki made this disclosure on Friday in Ora community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state at the party’s ward to ward campaign rally in Ora ward six. He noted that the present administration in almost four years in office had recorded several achievements in the areas of healthcare delivery, infrastructure, education, security, agriculture, power, human capital development as well as the economy.

The governor stressed that re-electing him and his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu under the PDP would ensure continuity and consolidation. The PDP candidate noted that his campaign was about moving the state forward, adding that, “We must and will continue to move Edo forward’’.

He noted that it was gratifying that government’s Public/Private Partnership (PPP) was already yielding results. This, he said, was especially with visible improvement in electricity and power supply as well as the almost completed modular refinery in the state. He also said that work was currently ongoing at the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, saying that ”on completion of work in the institution, the institution would have been positioned to compete with the best of such institutions in the world”.

Obaseki promised that if re-elected, his administration would ensure that farmers get improved crop seedlings as well as fertiliser to boost crop production in the area. He also promised to grade roads in the community for easy accessibility to encourage and boost economic activities and attract buyers to the community. The governor urged them to use their power to vote and ensure good governance in office.