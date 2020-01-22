Mr Monday Otso, the re-elected Chairman of health workers union, Keffi chapter, has promised to prioritise welfare of members to improve their living standard.

Otso gave the assurance at the swearing-in of the newly elected members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nassarawa State, on Wednesday.

He pledged an inclusive leadership that would carry every union member along in the interest of peace and development.

He said that sincerity and hard work in discharging duties was rewarding, noting that his first term achievements in office earned him a re-election.

”We will prioritise members welfare in the area of promotion, skills acquisition and sports, among others.

“I am overwhelmed today with joy over the re-election. The victory is for all of us.

”I will ensure that all contestants in this election will be part of this government as they are ready to work with us.

“I want to assure everyone of an open door policy. I will continue prioritising your welfare to improve your living standard,” he said.

Otso however called for support and advice from stakeholders and members to enable him take the union to greater height.

He also urged members to continue to adhere strictly to professional ethics to save lives in the interest of peace and growth of the country.

Earlier, Mr Ayuba Oko, the state Chairman of the union, while administering oath of allegiance to the newly elected leaders urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He advised they should carry every member of the union along in the interest of peace and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messrs Umar Labaran, Bala Galadima, Aisha Akinyemi, Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Omaga were elected as the union Vice Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Auditor and PRO, respectively. (NAN)