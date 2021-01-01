From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The National Deputy President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to evolve workable ways to tackle headlong, the issue of insecurity in the country.

He stated this in his New Year message issued through his Media Office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oke, the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit, also enjoined the Federal Government and other levels of government to address other areas of concern in the country in the new year.

The cleric noted that cases of kidnapping, banditry and insecurity have been on the increase in the country, which had led to growing tension and apprehension in the nation.

“Without mincing words, this just goes to tell us without further delay, that our security architecture, needs to be looked into and properly engineered.”

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Oke warned politicians against heating the polity through inflammatory statements and other related activities.

“Nigeria, no doubt, is going through a lot. Nonetheless, God has not and will never abandon His people. Ours is just to rely totally on God, walk in His obedience and fear Him all the time,” he said.”