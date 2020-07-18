By Bande Mathew Odu

I have received all the books and other materials written by Dr. Bukar Usman, as well as pamphlets, journals and newspapers carrying the reviews of his books, critiques, reactions and opinions on his postulations. I have pored over all such books and materials and discussed them with him accordingly.

Recently, the call for the establishment or the reintroduction of state police has continued gathering steam. Proponents have been visibly holding conferences and writing pungently to galvanise support for the realisation so that it conforms with the political structure of federalism in Nigeria. Such meetings have taken place in the South-west, South-south, and South-east, to mention only a few.

Furthermore, the need to constantly review the security situation in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, especially as crime also develops and advances and the society develops. It has, therefore, become imperative for governments to be reminded of the cardinal reason for which they are formed. Cicero was apt and infallible when he said, “Salus populi suprema lex” –meaning the safety of the people is the supreme law.

A recent newspaper publication by Mr. Busuyi Onabolu quoting one of Dr. Bukar Usman’s book with the title, My Literary Journey, has re-echoed the call. Mr. Bususyi Onabolu had drawn his energy from the book to buttress his call for the creation of state police. You will not be wrong if you call Dr. Usman a past master in the field of security. He is to me a vaticinator, a czar, and a magna cum laude that should be taken seriously.

He has provided us with mental food for thought and we have to think through his postulations and see whether the conditions precedent for the establishment of the state police have been or can be met.

Again, this call good as it seems, has been interpreted by some minority groups as a clandestine attempt to return the country to regionalism so that the majority groups will resume their dominance. Have we forgotten the ugly experience of the First Republic so soon when the state policing mechanism was experimented? I am just afraid that our fragile political structure will be at the brinks of disintegration with the establishment of state police.

I have my sympathy for the Nigeria Police Force because of its constant battering and balkanisation without solution as to how the Force could move forward. I think Nigerians are not fair to the Nigeria Police Force by constantly lambasting and lampooning it. It remains a surprise to me as to how the Nigeria Police Force persistently do well and come home with accolades and honours at international engagements and has, regrettably, performed so abysmally at home

Chief A.K. Horsfall is also of the opinion that the Nigeria Police Force has not been well treated. Chief Horsfall is one who should know having served as a former police officer and the Director General of the defunct National Security Organisation (NSO). Let us hear from the horse’s mouth “so what we had set up as a police, whether the Nigeria Police Force or the security intelligence services, which I fully participated in bringing about, are very solid structures, but you know that, if you build a house, you have to keep upgrading it.

Every year or every five years or three years, you have to repaint the house and look at the areas of it that have become necessary to repair, this is what is lacking” (Horsfall, in Bukar Usman 2017 p. 50). Rather than upgrading, repairing and repainting the house, the Nigeria Police Force has remained stagnant because of its persistent neglect. For reasons obviously not caused by the Police Force, its head is always called for.

This killing of the Nigeria Police Force by instalments, the Force will sooner than later be completely annihilated.

Furthermore, the fission of the Nigeria Police Force into the State Security Services, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to mention but a few, have all been spared of all the insults while the police is seen as the scum of the earth. I think that rather than a further balkanisation of the Nigeria Police Force, a continuous development should be encouraged through training and capacity building.

Again, who are those who will be in the state police? The same gang leaders, the ring leaders, the rapists, as well as the kingpins and their followers? Our royal fathers have been involved in the recruitment into the Police and other security forces whether by way of recommendation or attestation. I know we all come from various villages and we are aware of those giving the headaches. There is no “mai angwa” or village head that does not know who the criminals are.

There is no unanimity in all the federal structures across the globe, neither is there a perfect structure. All of them are at different stages of development and also work-in-progress. There are similarities, no doubt, but they are not the same, including all those that have adopted the state policing mechanism. True federalism may just be an illusion, as all of them are adopting measures that are workable given their individual peculiarities.

The constant fission of the Nigeria Police Force has not made policing more effective. For instance, the establishment of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has merely reduced the cartels and their markets. There is no residue of doubt that there exist open drug markets everywhere in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. No doubt, there also exists a nexus between drug and criminality. But wait a minute! Where are the farms located where cannabis sativa, also known as Indian hemp, is cultivated? Are they not in the communities where we have our respectable royal fathers and local government chairmen and councillors? Should our royal fathers wait until their roles are enshrined in the constitution before they discourage their subjects from cultivation, consumption, as well as the subsequent commission of crimes? These are questions begging for answers.

Similarly, even the local government chairmen, whether appointed or selected, are part of the problem rather than the solution through the formation of militia groups which they use during elections. To create state or local police, for me, is to licence them for more atrocities. If we take cursory look at the selections organised in the states, you will see that even a minister or senator cannot secure a councillorship seat in his community, because he is not in the party that is in power in the state.

In the same vein, in one of the states that recently conducted local government election during this period of corona virus (COVID- 19), the party of a former senior civil servant, a former governor, (elected and re-elected), a senator for three assemblies – 6th,7th and 8th –and a serving minister was unable to win a councillorship election. Before some people fire back that his party did not contest, the state electoral commission had disqualified his party from contesting! I see the failure of family and the destruction of communal life as being the bane of security in the country.

Furthermore, the 1976 local government unification law took powers from the traditional rulers and placed same in the hands of the executive chairmen of local government areas/councils. The modus operandi for the operationalisation of state police still remains very nebulous. Where will the local police draw their authority from? The local police will be answerable to whom –the chairmen or the traditional rulers?

In another development, the quality of the royal fathers (traditional rulers) is by far higher than those who ruled when the local policing mechanism was experimented. Today, you will find Professors, Technocrats, Retired Generals, and Retired Judges, just to mention but a few as traditional rulers. My apprehension is the imminent clashes that may ensue between the chairmen and the traditional rulers. Have the functions been defined and demarcated for the highly skilled, competent and proficient traditional rulers in order to obviate the altercation that is most likely to occur between the politicians and the traditional rulers?

Surprisingly, the ivory towers, like the traditional institution, have been found wanting in so many ways. Universities bestow honours to all manner of people, so is the traditional institution as people of questionable characters are being conferred with chieftaincy appellations hitherto reserved for well meaning citizens who have demonstrated the age long virtues of integrity, hard work and honesty. I am afraid; this jiggery-pokery will consume us all if we do not go back to the drawing board so that we can curb the ugly trend of pandering to the dictates of everything is a commodity and goes to highest bidder.

Another area of my sympathy is the military. Anytime the Nigerian military gathers momentum in its fight against Boko Haram, Amnesty International calls an international press conference and lampoons the military for not observing the rules of engagement, but when the military suffers huge losses and casualties, the military is never sympathised or empathised with. Either way, the military is at the receiving end. No one remembers that the insurgents know the military that are in turn fighting with an unknown enemy or war very well known as asymmetrical. Where do the insurgents come from? Who are their parents, siblings, their wives and their husbands? These insurgents, kidnappers and rapists come from communities. Most of these communities have both legal and traditional authorities. It seems to me that there is a subtle community collusion or outright connivance by way of information dissemination to the criminals, as well as the shielding of same from the law enforcement agencies. The connivance is obvious as food and other essential commodities are being supplied regularly to the hoodlums. The communities to say the least have been complacent and are paying direly for it.

I was very reluctant doing this write-up until I found a newspaper that Dr. Usman gave to me sometime in June 2017 with the title, “My Cultural Immersion in Burkina Faso”. In that publication, Dr. Usman, on his return from Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, wrote on the experience he got on the sidelines with some of the traditional rulers of that country.

At the first instance, His Royal Majesty, Naaba Booggo, granted audience to the conference and cultural participants. The royal father spoke thematically and summarily on the upbringing of the child. He observed the changes that time has brought and emphasised that attention should be paid to the upbringing of the child. Let me quote him verbatim “The royal father observed that times have changed and emphasised the need for elders to pay more attention to the upbringing of the children to ensure that they grow up to be law-abiding and respectable citizens.” The prolific writer said he further learnt this has been the royal father’s message to all visiting groups.

Again, Dr. Usman continued, we gathered more wise sayings in the palace of Sarkin Hausawa in Zango Quarters. The royal father took the conferees through lessons in leadership and succinctly told them the difficulties of administering a kingdom or a country. Again, I will quote him ad verbum, “While it is possible for the herdsman to move hundreds of cattle in one direction with a stick, it is much more difficult to control human beings in like manner.” The fulcrum of the discussion was that, while it was difficult for kings and governments to govern with arms and ammunitions, it was and is a lot easier for a 10-15 year old boy to control hundreds of cattle with a stick.

Perhaps the most interesting message for me on the writing of Dr. Usman on his return from Ouagadougou is this and here, too, I will be exact. “Aside from the royal message, there is something valuable that a visitor to the palace could take away inscribed boldly in the three languages (Moor, Djula and Fulanci) on a dome is a wise saying, “Wherever you find a respectable elderly person, it is difficult for things to go wrong.” The question is what then does Nigeria lack that things are going wrong? Does she lack respectable or elderly people? I think Nigeria has both especially given the calibre of people who have taken over the reins of power at our palaces.

In a related development, on his return flight from Burkina Faso, a former tutor at the Fourah Bay College Sierra Leone had engaged Dr. Usman in a discussion and lamented seriously about Nigeria. He enumerated the huge resources Nigeria has and grieved over what he called “a penchant for wilfulness among Nigerians.” He vaticinated and diagnosed and then did the prescription as to how to treat the ailment. Again, this is also direct, “Nigeria needs a benevolent dictator that will not kill” –and, I dare add, like Lee Kyuan Yew, Hosni Mubarak, Muammar Gaddafi, Sani Abacha, Fidel Castro, etc. Everyone in Nigeria is concerned about their rights; no one talks about their duties and obligations to the state. I remember the famous phrase –think of what you can do for America and not what America can do for you. Perhaps the cerebral scholar was suggesting a stick that the shepherd holds and wipes every straying sheep into line (The Sun, June 10, 2017; pp.36-37).

I am apprehensive because a country that is still grappling with the basic foundations of statehood, indigene- settler question, tribal and regional jingoism, religious intolerance and mutual suspicion should be in a hurry to introduce further instruments of coercion that could be hijacked in settling political squabbles and vendetta. I am not surprised because the political gladiators have become thespians, who are skilful in theatrics, and will use same to demonstrate on the political stage, play to the gallery and score cheap political points.

But Dr. Usman the erudite scholar, has been consistent and has churned out a lot of articles on the confusion around restructuring which some people have mischievously taken to mean regionalism especially, as seen in the conferences and meetings held to herald the introduction of state police. I remember Dr. Usman mentioning some regional bodies like Bank of North, River Basin Development Authorities, among others, that failed to realise the reasons for which they were created. Even the Niger Delta Development Commission has been immersed in unimaginable corruption, with numerous probes now taken to the level of forensic audit.

I think Dr. Usman advised humbly that we take another look at the security configuration and introduce some steady but gradual measures in a phased and sustained manner. You remember the Udoji reform? It was misunderstood; instead of implementing the recommendations piecemeal, they bulletised them and that, inadvertently, became counterproductive. If state police, the way it is going, is a surreptitious attempt at regionalism or “restructuring”, I know Dr. Usman will frown at it.

Again, in another of Dr. Usman’s book, Issues and Challenges of National Security, he did a categorisation of sources of conflicts in Nigeria to include, inter alia, “boundary dispute, political representations, disputes over farm/grazing lands, indigene versus settler syndrome, marginalisation of ethnic minorities and insurgency” (Usman 2017: pp. 41-42).

Also in one of his masterpieces, Voices in a Choir, which, to me, is a handbook, a workbook, miniature encyclopaedia, Dr. Usman identified causes of security challenges and proffered suggestions as to how they could be tackled, especially concerning the farmer/ herder clashes. Dr. Usman was very explicit when he advised that all the domestic and international cattle routes and grazing reserves that are in gazettes should be traced and demarcated. Hear from the prognosticator: “Grazing reserves should be fully developed through the provision of water points, medicals, as well as welfare facilities: lack of clearly demarcated reserves in most parts of the country should be looked into” (Usman 1999: p. 94).

Surprisingly, all the state governments pay lip service to agricultural revolution. If after two decades of the public presentation of these ideas, nothing has been done, what can be more conspiratorial? For me, it is even more conspiratorial to attempt to remove animal rearing from agriculture.

Whatever change we want to bring about in, the police, must begin with a genuine underpinning for all of us to take ownership, especially with a mantra: security is everyone’s business. A mere change of name will not guarantee security for us. Community police without proper regulations will cause more havoc than the Electoral Commissions in the states.

I am very much afraid and I am not alone. Just the other day the courts, the last hope of the common man were stark naked in the public –two courts of coordinate jurisdiction were giving conflicting judgements. Complainants prefer taking cases to Abuja that is more neutral than filing them in their states. This, for me, is an indictment on the various agencies of states. With state police, we may fall from “fry pan to fire”.

The overzealousness, the readiness to use brute force is what scares me the most. I fear witch hunt, I fear torture, I fear harassment, I fear intimidation, and I fear everything.

Correspondingly, in another book, Globalisation and the World after Mubarak and Gaddafi, Dr. Usman prognosticated what would or likely become of the world in general and Africa in particular after the exit of these strongmen. We cannot continue to live in denial. Any attempt to say that we have not witnessed an upsurge in criminality after the exit of the duo, is to demonstrate wisdom on the 8th day of the week. The proliferations of arms and the deleterious crimes of unimaginable proportion bear eloquently to their absence.

Additionally, I will like to think that Dr. Usman, being always futuristic in his approach to issues, called for a revamping, a recalibration and a refurbishing of the security framework in the country. But to say that the solution lies only in the formalisation of or the fusion of all the groups into the system in the harum-scarum manner of the states’ Electoral Commissions would be a costly experiment.

For me, inequality, loss of family values and a decadent political system account remotely or otherwise for the insecurity in Nigeria. For example, when people rig elections, they become His Excellency, Distinguished and Honourable, and the man with a high moral value licks his wounds while living in squalor and filth. The subversive elements, I think, are drawing attention by saying we will also survive rightly or wrongly unfortunately.

Dr. Usman, a household name in the field of security, Nostradamus of some sort, may have given his sincere pieces of advice being largely apolitical; every piece from him should be taken seriously, for none has any political undertone. But I strongly believe that value orientation is the panacea to insecurity in Nigeria. I also know that at the moment, police personnel live in the communities more than they live in barracks.

In a sense, this is also community policing. No one can deny the existence of police community relations, in addition to the various groups created by all the governments across the states. In short, there is no community, no organisation without a security outfit that should naturally gather information and supply same to the police. I am, therefore, at a loss as to what the states are asking for? Sheer sharing formula to balance federal structure and potentiate more powers to coerce and intimidate their perceived political opponents? Can the states owe the state or the local police personnel the way they owe their teachers and other local government staff? We have seen even with the bailouts by the federal government how some states have struggled to pay salaries! Where will the funding come from?

When things were going wrong in the financial sector in Nigeria, the banker extraordinaire cum doyen of the Nigerian capital market, late Chief Dennis Odife, wrote and said whether by acts of omission or commission “we are collectively guilty”. I also have a nostalgia for one of the poems that I read about two decades ago, “The Casualties” by J.P. Clark, where the poet categorised all the victims of the horrendous but avoidable civil war and, aphoristically, concluded: “we are all casualties”. Given the situation of insecurity in the country, can we truly exonerate ourselves from the collective guilt? Or are all of us not casualties of insecurity directly or indirectly? I think insecurity has assumed an international dimension, and should be treated with same level of sophistication.

If we return to the shepherd and his stick, we would find the ease with which the shepherd controls his flock. The guns, on the other hand, have failed to control the human beings. Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa has always screamed out his lungs, “Look at how much you are spending on guns”. Even the constitution and the law have not frightened us. Not even are we afraid of the prisons!

Churches and Mosques look the other way in order not to lose members. Surprisingly, we dread the motionless objects of woods, irons and stones. Go round our roads, you still find vehicles with steering on the right hand more than 40 years after Nigeria banned the left hand drive. Even the proliferation of security agencies has done little compared to what the stick does in animal husbandry.

To succeed in the fight against insecurity we have to change. If we do not change our attitudes and become more collectively responsible, whatever security mechanism we propose to bring on board will fail because of sabotage. Let us, instead, consolidate on the gains of the Nigeria Police Force, canvass a fusion and solidify it rather than cause fission from it. The attention being given to the Steve Oranseye’s report on the merger of some government agencies is a sombre policy somersault that we avoid subsequently.

Finally, no one can stop an idea whose time has come. Democracy is to do what majority of the people want even when most of the times, what they want may not be necessarily correct. I have become an apologia of the Nigeria Police Force as no other agency of government has suffered the denigration, aspersions and the indignation that the Nigeria Police Force has. The conspiracy against the force is an ill wind, an unmitigated crime and unredeemed by all extraneousness. In an interactive session on NTA network, monitored by Yemi Adebisi, Dr. Usman was quoted as saying, “Good governance should lead to security and welfare of the people” (Daily Independent, September 4, 2017; E.3.) Does this validate or substantiate the formation of state police? Think about it.

I hope I have not touched the tiger’s tail to warrant any ferocious and vitriolic attacks. These are also voices in the choir which have been multiplying and adding geometrically; let mine also be added.

Bande Matthew Odu (Jnr), a former banker and, currently, a publicist lives in Abuja