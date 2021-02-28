Dear Casy, when the soul of a nation deserts her, the remnant, being the physical body, is like an air-borne plane without radar. The outcome: cacophonous wailings and stampede by passengers and crew members battling to save their lives as the plane heads for a ditch. A father has six sons and six property. While distributing his property, he threw equity to the wind by giving four to one while the rest four were directed to share the remaining two. What do you expect? When in desperation for a diadem, you create a monster which gradually develops into the Frankenstein species, what do you expect? When you develop deaf ears to the clarion calls from well-meaning people, what do you expect? Juxtapose all of the above scenarios with the Nigerian situation today and know if it is leader-inflicted, nation-inflicted, divine-inflicted or…

-Steve Okoye, Awka, 08036630731.

The Buhari government and its tireless megaphones now conveniently take solace under their familiar rhetoric. Sadly enough, this rhetoric has now assumed the level of a recurring decimal. Even the recent change of service chiefs – though on a popular appeal – may not result in any meaningful outcome having been done via another ‘trial and error’ approach. It’s a truism that there’s something that is inherently wrong in our security setting. These days, nothing appears to be certain about Nigeria except a life of insecurity. It’s now beyond the realm of argument that Nigerians now lean on ‘Divine Intervention’ as the way out of our intriguing security imbroglio.

-Edet Essien Esq., Cal. South, C.R.S. +2348056615168

Casmir, you have said it all. We are deceiving ourselves. Boko Haram and herdsmen bandits are Northern version of Niger Delta militants. The Northern leaders should be able to tell us the truth about the origin and aim of the insurgency. I am of the opinion that there’s a political undertone to it. The recent Transparency International judgement on Nigeria as one of the most corrupt countries in the world is not a joke. Poor leadership provides the veritable platform for the crimes as are witnessed today in this country. Nigeria needs urgent restructuring before any meaningful development can be achieved.

-Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike, +234 803 885 4922

The issue of insecurity should be addressed by all and sundry irrespective of tribe, religion and political differences because it is affecting everybody, both the rich and the poor. Kidnapping is now lucrative business in Nigeria and our security agencies are not doing anything to stop the ugly act. Investors will not come to invest under this condition of insecurity. l believe somebody somewhere is benefiting from this insecurity in Nigeria.

-Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia, +2348062887535

Dear Casy, the people who drafted Buhari and hijacked power for him in 2015 general election are our greatest problem today. The present Aso Rock emperor has come to hand over Nigeria to Fulani. Currently, most of the senior security officers in both South-East and South-South are of Hausa/Fulani extraction. How can Fulani officers in the East and Mid-West secure those regions well when their agenda is Fulanization? The present Nigerian irony as created by Buhari is dangerous. Gumi and Miyeti Allah spend our oil revenue to encourage their boys in the northern forests, Uzodimma and Wike are using the Hausa Fulani military personnel in their states to kill their unarmed and innocent youths.

-Eze Chima C. Lagos, +2347036225495

Dear Casy, I love reading your write-ups. God bless you. But one thing I will like to beg you is this: talk to our people (Igbo) that call themselves rulers because they are not leaders. Sir, one thing those Northerners don’t know is that whatever they are doing to this country, God is watching them. Gumi’s negotiation with bandits, sir is there no foul play there?

-Anonymous, +2348050422012