When I set out last week to tell truth to my people, Ndigbo, to wake up to the realities of the day and stop chasing utopian position in Nigeria, little did I expect the avalanche of positive reactions. In reality though, most of the credit goes to Prof. Obi Nwakanma, whose article formed the bulk of the article, which was more of a reproduction of his.

Well prof, one of the respondents, a fellow professor, Opara, who retired from Imo State University, called in and mooted the idea of setting up a platform in line with driving our people to realise their parlous state in this fraudulent country as well as to look inwards in pursuit of self-development instead of making excuses. This is for you, prof, and if you are game, so am I.

Meanwhile, here are some of the reactions. Due to space constraints, we publish only a few, with due apologies to those whose opinions could not make it today.

Nigeria is sick, needs healing

Your insight into the nature of Ndigbo is not entirely unique but I have to say that you missed the heart of the matter: “the part cannot be better than the whole.”

Nigeria as a country is sick and needs healing. Hence, do you expect a part of Nigeria to be healthy? The leaders of Ndigbo that built the zone to what it is today did not have to contend with the disease that is plaguing our beloved country Nigeria today.

They had little population to plan for, desires were manageable, people were less smart than what we have now (though, they were wiser); discipline was stronger then than now, the list goes on, and it is not just in Igboland! Look at what is going on in northern Nigeria, a place that was run on a pyramid system of government and thought indestructible.

The North, as we knew it then, is no more today; she is gone forever! The West is just waiting to implode, as the disparities in wealth generation and sharing are becoming clearer, with mass migration into the region and poor regional planning, coupled with poor security, crime rate has hit the roof.

But Ndigbo have been courageous in the face of these adversities, as is shown by our unanimous actions during election times, not just in our voting pattern, but also in our respect for the sanctity of human life and property, which is absent in other regions.

You talk about building an economic hub in the region; we have the Ariaria market in Aba, hospitality and educational institutions Imo, international market in Onitsha, and agrarian business in Ebonyi. The list goes on. But without industrial-scale power supply, these industries will remain in the cottage stage; without inter-state roads (which falls into the exclusive list), there will be no development of the region. So, I ask you, who is going to give us industrial-grade power supply and inter-state roads?

Who will develop an international standard seaport in the region so goods can come in directly to the zone and leave directly from the zone? Who is going to embark on large-scale low-cost housing, as was done in Rwanda when the federal structure that Nigeria practises does not support these kinds? That is why we need restructuring. Because, with it, each region will manage her resources, and we will not have to wait for Abuja for approval before we do the needful. I can go on and on but I think I have made my point about the heart of the matter that you missed in your essay. Stay blessed and think positively about our people. Ndigbo ekunie.

– Jimme Iroawuchi, 07035073562

Eastern governors shouldn’t wait for ‘federal’

I quickly ran through your article on Ndigbo. I can’t agree more. I just read about how the governor of Ebonyi State is working on roads, even the so-called “federal roads,” transforming them without waiting for “federal.” Unlike a former governor of Abia State, who ruled for eight good years with nothing to show.

The eastern governors, seeing that the “federal” is NOT after their welfare, should wake up in synergy and make the East attractive and the people will start coming home. One aspect they should frown at is INSECURITY.

People like you should, through the media, gradually correct this malady. You should also bear in mind that the “federal” conspicuously works against the East in different ways. I have noticed this since I grew up to discern things myself.

– Isaac, 08090572737

This generation has failed Ndigbo

Thank you for your write-up on Ndigbo in Nigeria. I wrote to your oga, asking for the symbol of Igbo unity today and I told him to challenge our leaders today, especially the visionless governors. Also, I ask people who blame Zik for our woes today, if a man built a mansion in his days and his children were unable to maintain the mansion, whose blame is it, the man or his children? This generation has failed Ndigbo, believing we can only survive in Biafra. What a defeatist and inferior generation. Thanks.

– Kalu, Umuahia, 08037913290

Your articles usually reflect rigorous thinking, but that of today is incomparable. I stand with you.

– Barr. Amaechi Onwualu, Awka, 08036748262

They are deaf to sense and truth

Thank you very much for that “Ndigbo: Living in self-deceit.” That’s what I’ve been telling them. They are deaf to all sense and truth. Please, publish it everywhere, maybe they will now understand the message.

– Peter Chuks, 08033142423

Chukwu Okike Abiama will continue to bless and protect you for speaking the hard truth to some of our ignorant Igbo brothers and sisters.

How I wish you knew me. I’ve made uncountable number of enemies among my Igbo kinsmen for speaking the truth, encouraging them to open their eyes, think and reason like real Igbo. Some do tell me that Hausa man gave birth to me each time I try talking to them.

Just look around you and see how some Igbo have continued to engage in the campaign of distorting and destruction of Igbo culture, tradition, custom, history and values thereby preferring to be an ofeke. Ah, God will bless you.

– Mazi Ekene W. Ugwu, 08003516661

Your write-ups, especially regarding our people (Igbo), are quite incisive and educative. Please, keep up the good work. God bless you.

– 07036702046