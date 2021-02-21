Dear Casy, those that negotiate with bandits in this country are the worst enemies of our time. I don’t blame them because they have access to our oil and gas revenue and lack better ideas on how to develop their states.

– Eze Chima C. Lagos

Casmir, most sincere people are of the opinion that APC government is full of hypocrites. Those people that were in the past known to fight for justice have suddenly turned into tyrants. They don’t see anything bad in nepotism, fuel price increase, human right abuses, corruption etc. Rather, they praise Mr. President on every policy that negates the very foundation for successful democratic governance. APC government is a disaster to Nigeria.

– Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike

Dear Mr. Igbokwe, I like your write-ups but you are too soft and gentle in choosing your words. Thanks.

– Fahdahart K.O.

Dear Casy, the very day those at the helm disengage from sophistry and allow God almighty to take His first rightful position leading to honesty, integrity, transparency and altruism in the scheme of things, Nigeria would begin to experience unfettered turnaround. It is the absence of the above facts that permits Sheik Gumi to surface from limbo with the warped comparison that negotiation with the bandits is same with that of Niger Delta militants that have genuine agitation. Why compare darkness with light? Only in Nigeria can this happen because, in Nigeria, water flows upwards as against the law of nature that water flows downwards. In saner climes, Gumi should have been called for questioning.

– Steve Okoye, Awka

Respect, we often say, is reciprocal. And a healthy human relationship is assured on a platform of reciprocity. Negotiating with bandits doesn’t only smack of corruption, it also emboldens the bandits and makes the government and the governed to be on the receiving end. Is a state of weakness not an open invitation to aggression and all acts of highhandedness?

– Edet Essien Esq. Cal. South

It’s very unfortunate and sad that whenever our so-called leaders make ugly comments in public, they will tell us that they are misquoted. Does it mean that our journalists don’t understand English? How can governor of Bauchi State deny the comments made in public that herdsmen should carry guns to defend themselves? It is uncalled for.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia