From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The spiritual director of Soul Revival Ministry, Nnewi, Anambra State, Prophet Iyke Uzukwu has revisited the closure of Ibeto Cement factory with a special appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to help in reopening the factory.

Prophet Uzukwu made the appeal, yesterday, in Nnewi when he told our Correspondent that it would be in the best interest of the nation’s economy to reopen the Ibeto Cement factory.

He firstly commended President Buhari in his effort to construct and complete the second Niger Bridge on record time which he said past administrations in the country failed to achieve.

The Prophet noted that the singular achievement had proved wrong those in some quarters who insinuated that Mr President hated the Igbo.

He thanked the Federal Minister for Works, Baba Tunde Fashiola for being used as an instrument for the construction of the second Niger Bridge.

Uzukwu, however, said that it would further cancel the impression that Igbo were being hated and marginalized, if President Buhari could, without further delay, order the reopening of Ibeto Cement factory to begin operations.

“President Buhari is the father of all Nigerians irrespective of the ethnic nationalities. I plead, and indeed, Ndigbo plead with him to reopen the Ibeto Cement factory that has remained closed for a long time now.

“An average Igboman is worried because we know that the factory would have before now created job for over 50,000 Nigerians including the Igbo, if it had remained open.

“If the factory could engage this huge population, many social vices including kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber crimes and banditry would be reduced to the barest minimum across the country, ” he said.

Prophet Uzukwu made a wake-up call to Ohaneze Ndigbo urging its leadership to add their voice to the issue of Ibeto Cement factory.

He added that Ohaneze should not only dissipate its energy on Igbo political repositioning in Nigeria without looking inwards to talk about a matter like Ibeto Cement factory reopening which he noted would not only be for the interest of Ndigbo but for all Nigerians.

He said that Ohaneze Ndigbo should explain to Mr President how bad the Igbo felt, so long as the Cement factory remained closed.

Uzukwu also called for an enabling environment for Industries in the South East to thrive.

He said that South East industrialists should be helped to have access to industrial gas as an alternative to power supply for ease of manufacturing and functionality of Nnewi industrial cluster as well as other factories scattered across the South East zone.

He was of the opinion that boosting the products of Eleme Petrochemical industry would in turn help the industrial clusters in the South East.