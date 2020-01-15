For example, there was a lady who died out of hunger in Awka and no person knew until after three days when her body had begun to decompose badly. When Obi’s aide then heard of the tragedy, he was reported to have quickly written to his principal advising that the blood of the workers should not be on his head.

The bad news was that the lady who died out of hunger and malnutrition for nonpayment of salaries for years was only one of several casualties of the Anambra State Water Corporation mess. There were several cases of deaths arising out of hunger and starvation.

The water corporation tragedy is one of the great ironies of modern Nigerian political history. The corporation’s officials and trade union officers were fanatical Peter Obi campaigners when he was a candidate. Take the energetic and committed public relations officer of the corporation, who was seconded to the corporation from the Daily Star newspaper and trained by the World Bank in water management issues. As secretary of the Cathedral Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Parish Council in Onitsha, he oversold Chief Obi to the ecclesiastical authorities. He must today be gnashing his teeth.