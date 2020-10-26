Restructured Nigeria will benefit the north, east and west. Current delay is tantamount to postponing an evil day.

– Clement Ojobo, Okpo, Igbo Eze North LGA, +2348036833255

Dear Casy, permit me to say that only God will restructure Nigeria owing to the recalcitrance of the beneficiaries of the present order. The #EndSARS protest is a precursor. The current situation in Nigeria can be likened to the biblical Pharaoh’s refusal to heed divine directive to let the Israelites go.

But when God reacted, it became cataclysmic to those behind Israel’s subjugation. Likewise, someday, having heard our cry, God shall rise against all the inequities, nepotism and sectional interest buried in ungodly imbalance in office appointments, admission into federal schools and, the worst of them all, being the desecration of the sanctity of human lives with the tacit support of those at the helm.

Restructuring, therefore, is a baby in the womb of time awaiting divine touch for her delivery to the joy of those suffering subjugation today.

– Steve Okoye, Awka, 08036630731

Dear Casmir, there are two types of legislations necessary for there to be unity. The first is COMPULSORY federal character structure and the next is devolution of powers with revenue collection resting with regions. With these, fears of intimidation will give way to a polity blessed with understanding and thrust.

– Cletus Frenchman, Enugu, +2349095385215

The structural defect of Nigeria could be traced to Gen. Yakubu Gowon who put Federal Oil Decree into force thereby destroying the true federalism that was the hallmark of 1963 Constitution of Nigeria. Buhari cajoled his voters into believing that he would restructure Nigeria if elected into office as the President of Nigeria. It is now an eye-opener to those who voted him into Aso Rock that giving monkey cup to drink is not the problem but getting the cup back from the monkey is the problem.

On skewed appointment into political, military, security and civil service offices in favour of the North, presumably the Fulani, there is no contradiction to the fact that Buhari has contravened a section of our satanic constitution, which says that no geographical zone or ethnic group shall dominate others.

I wonder why he has not been impeached by the Senate. However, we are still in one country, many destinies, as opposed to defunct NPN slogan, “One Nation, One Destiny”.

– Mr. Chinedu Ekwuno (JP), 08063730644

Setting up a panel of inquiry to probe some issues is not the problem but the implementation of the findings. There have been so many panels of inquiry by goverment yet Nigerians didn’t see the end result. We pray that the inquiry set up by state governors to probe disbanded SARS will yield result at the end.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia, +2348062887535

Ours is a pseudo-federation that encourages systematic injustice against the silent and defenceless majority. Any attempt at disrupting this dangerous status quo ante bellum is always seen as anti-government or given a tribal colouration by the powers that be and their adherents.

No wonder the oligarchs are scared of a confederal setting which allows a weak centre and encourages regional autonomy! The resultant effects of the #EndSARS protests appear to have taken us to a tipping point. No wonder that the guilty are afraid.

–Edet Essien Esq., Cal. South, +2348037952470

Casmir, there are so many injustices in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the northerners have this country as their private estate that is to be administered at will. There won’t be peace and desired progress until the country is restructured.

– Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike, +234 803 885 4922

It’s indeed painful as well as shameful that citizens would plead with their President to say something about his citizens being killed. Force him, he won’t talk. Has he ever openly for once condemned the Fulani atrocities in the country!?

– Anonymous, +2347035390254