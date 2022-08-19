After leading the team through the group stage, the head coach of the Nigeria’s Falconets Chris Danjuma has maintained that reaching the final remains the ultimate goal of the team, BSNsports.com.ng report.

The two-time runners-up defeated Canada 3-1 in the final group game played in the early hours of Thursday and secured a maximum of 9 points from the group stage.

While reacting to results, Danjuma said they have set the goal before coming here and that has been the drive for the team.

“We have a goal coming here and that has been our driving force.

“We don’t put ourselves under pressure but we just have to get there, we don’t want anything than to play in the final, nothing short of that,” he said.

Nigeria will face the Netherlands on Sunday in the quarter final.