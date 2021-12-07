By Christopher Oji

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the number of casualty was yet to be ascertain while normalcy has returned to the area.

Moreso, FRSC has said that its’ officials were not involved in the accident.

Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi FRSC Public Education Officer in a Statement said :” An articulated truck was said to have lost control at Grammar School Bus stop along Ogunnusi road, Lagos today Tuesday 7th December, 2021 which caused the death of unverified number of students and leaving many injured.

“The men of FRSC were called upon by passerby to help intervene after the crash had happened.

About seven of the victims were rescued and immediately taken to Lagos State Emergency Centre Ojota by FRSC personnel while another road user helped in carrying about seven also to the same emergency centre.

“The general public should disregard the disgruntled information been circulated by some unscrupulous element that FRSC men caused the crash.