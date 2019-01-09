Atiku Abubakar is favoured to win the 2019 poll is that there was nothing the Heavenly Father told me in the last 25 years that He would do or happen in the country that did not come to pass. This included His telling me on Sunday, December 21, 1997, that He would take away General Sani Abacha and Chief Moshood Abiola shortly after Easter celebrations on April 12, 1998. I will come back to this later in this series.

Their stories are in my book: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment. In Chapter 13 you have the Revelation of Abacha’s imminent death (Pages 252 – 64). Abiola’s oncoming demise is in Chapter 14 (Pages 265 – 87).

I had in the columns of December 12 and 19, last year told how the Ancient of Days fulfilled the promise He made to me in January 1993, that He would make Chief Abiola win the primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in March. The continuation of the story is that He also gave him victory in the June 12 presidential poll as He had promised me two months earlier, in April.

I took the election matter to the Most High when Chief Abiola chose Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, a fellow Muslim, as his running-mate and most of his supporters in the SDP and other well-wishers who did not belong to the party were apprehensive. They said he would lose the poll because he did not pick a Christian as his opponent, Alhaji Bashir Othoman Tofa, the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) did.