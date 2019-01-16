After taking away General Sani Abacha and Chief Moshood Abiola on June 7 and July 7, 1998 respectively, as He had told me on December 21, 1997, the second thing the Almighty God promised to do and which came to pass are the ceaseless calamities that have been happening nation – wide in the last 20 years. In the first week of April 1999, the all – seeing and all – knowing Father of creation told me the country had been polluted by evil spirits.

Consequently, He said that tragedies that would last decades would start occurring all – over the federation as from late that year. The Lord also told me that some senior northern military officers who did not want President – elect Olusegun Obasanjo to be sworn – in on May 29 were planning a coup to stop him.

To prevent the two incidents the Ancient of Days sent me to General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Head of State, on the spiritual exercise to be carried out before handing over to Obasanjo. This was for him, using the military administrators in the 36 state capitals and the one in – charge of Abuja, to get the Chief Imams in their territories to organize 41 Muslim clerics to fast and pray for seven days.

Each of the 37 spiritual groups was to be provided with two cows. One was to be slaughtered in the morning of the first day of the exercise and the second on the last day. At the end of the assignment, the 37 administrators were to give the clerics involved an equal amount of money or common item as thanksgiving offering.

The Heavenly Father said if General Abubakar failed to carry out what He told him to do, that He would allow his government to be overthrown. And for relentless disasters that would last for several years to happen in every state of the federation time after time.

Not being a prophet, let alone one that was known in the country and for being a Christian, while Abubakar is a Muslim I was shocked that the Ancient of Days chose me for the assignment. For these reasons, I knew that the General would ignore the message I was sent to deliver to him.

I made these points and therefore pleaded with the Lord to send either the Chief of Imam of Abuja or Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to General Abubakar, because they were the people he would listen to.

The Heavenly Father’s reply in high – pitched voice was: “Adesina, who are you to tell me the person to send to Abubakar or what I should do.” I immediately regretted my mistake and apologized. The Lord pardoned me, but gave me seven days to get His message across to the General, or face the consequences.

The following day I wrote an article on the two issues He sent me to deliver to Abubakar. A day later I took it to the Managing Director/Editor – in – Chief of the Guardian newspaper, Mr. Emeka Izeze at their Lagos office for publication. But he declined because it was against their company’s policy to publish articles on prophecies, let alone on a planned coup.

I went to him with another original script with a covering letter on the Lord’s message to General Abubakar. I therefore requested Emeka to help send it through the Guardian Chief Correspondent in Abuja to Haruna Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to Abubakar. He obliged. When I was the Editor of the Sunday Concord in the late 1980s Haruna was the Editor of the New Nigerian while Emeka was the Editor of the Guardian.

Four days after I gave the letter to Emeka, I phoned Haruna in Abuja and he confirmed he had received and delivered it to his boss who told him he would get back to him within a week. I waited for twelve days before contacting him. But he said General Abubakar had not reacted to my letter to him.

I reported back to the Lord the next day, pleading that He should not allow the coup to happen to prevent the Yoruba from embarking on secession. I made the point that this was what they would do because they would say General Babangida, a northerner, in 1993 annulled the June 12 presidential election won by Chief Abiola, a member of their ethnic group. And that six years later, another northern Army General had come out to prevent Obasanjo, another Yoruba man, who won an election from being president.

To my joy, Almighty God agreed not to allow the coup to take place, but said He would not prevent the series of calamities from happening for several years. And they have continued from late 1999 until now in the form either of kidnapping, communal or ethnic clashes, religious upheaval, farmers – herdsmen conflict or Boko Haram insurgency.

It is common knowledge that Lt – General Ishaya Bamaiyi, the Chief of Army Staff, in 1999 told the Oputa Peace and Reconciliation Commission in 2000 or 2001 that he wanted to stage a coup to prevent Obasanjo from assuming office as an elected president because of his dislike for him. But that he later changed his mind.

To be continued next week with who caused the country to be polluted with evil spirits.

Ayodele Adedipe, a huge loss to our family (3)

A devout Christian and parishioner of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Breadfruit at Davies Street on Lagos Island, Cousin Ayo became a member of the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) in 1975. He was a foundation member of the Church’s Medical Society and its Vice – President for 10 years. He was also a member of the Church Parish Council for two years (2000 – 2001) and the Chairman of the Church’s History Committee for the 150th anniversary in 2000.

Many dignitaries in Lagos whose ancestors came from Abeokuta, Ibadan, Ilesa, Igede – Ekiti, Ado Ekiti and Esie in Kwara State call themselves Lagosians and feel ashamed to acknowledge their roots. But Cousin Ayo was different from such people. Although he was born on Lagos Island in 1934 and lived all his 84 years on earth in the city, he proudly identified himself as an Akure man.

For conclusion next week