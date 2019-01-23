The Heavenly Father did not tell me who or what caused evil spirits to pervade the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja and the 36 states in 1999 and I did not ask. But two days after I sent my letter on His message on the matter to the Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, I got to know the source and reason for the pollution of the country from the front page lead story in the Sunday Tribune of April 18, 1999 which was captioned: “We sacrificed 76 cows to install Obasanjo – Spiritualist.”

The report was about Alhaji Yusuf Adebayo Salaudeen of Ogbomoso who saw the vision in October 1998, that General Olusegun Obasanjo, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, could win the election in February 1999, if he carried out spiritual exercises for him. This was for Salaudeen and seven of his disciples to fast and pray for seven days and sacrifice two cows in each of Abuja and the 36 states in the country, except Obasanjo’s Ogun State, where four were to be used.

Obasanjo agreed but provided the cleric would use his own money to buy the 76 cows and wait for reimbursement and thanksgiving reward after he would have been declared the winner of the election. Salaudeen said since he was sure of his spiritual ability he consented and went to two banks to raise a loan of one million, three hundred and fifty thousand naira to purchase the cows. And that he and seven of his men were hosted by Obasanjo in his house in the Itaeko area of Abeokuta from December 1 – 8 for the fasting and prayer exercise.

Thereafter the eight clerics travelled round the country burying life cows in each of Abuja and 35 of the 36 states, with four used in Obasanjo’s Ogun State. Salaudeen said when the 76 cows were exhumed two hours later to carry out their rituals, “they had turned black, even darker than charcoal.” This meant that what they did were pagan sacrifices, not a holy spiritual exercise, the type performed by Christians and Muslims who slaughter animals for ceremonies after praying and give out the meat to relatives, friends and neighbours to eat.

It was because Salaudeen and his men fasted and prayed for seven days and used two cows in each location, that Almighty God said that the same should be done by the Muslim clerics General Abubakar was to get the Chief Imams to organize. But with the cows slaughtered, not buried live, and with no rituals performed.

After Obasanjo won the election he reneged on his promise to refund the N1, 350, 000 loan Salaudeen said he obtained from two banks, let alone give them money or worthy items as thanksgiving offering.

To this day, Obasanjo has not refuted the story of Salaudeen. Because of the way he treated them, the clerics carried out a new spiritual exercise to cause calamities that would make people see his coming as bad omen for the country and make him unpopular. Their ritual was also for Obasanjo to be impeached by the National Assembly or overthrown by the military or civilian uprising.

But as stated in last week’s column, following my plea after General Abubakar disregarded His message, the Lord said He would prevent a coup, so that the Yoruba would not embark on secession. But that He would allow tragedies that would last several years to be the lot of Nigerians nation – wide, since the rituals for Obasanjo were carried in Abuja and all the 36 states.

Since the Heavenly Father has chosen Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as His candidate, it would take his becoming president on May 29 for the disasters which have been on for 20 years to end.

Now to the third thing the Ancient of Days told me He would do and that came to pass. This was the arrest in December 1997 of the trio of Lt. General Oladipo Diya, the Chief of General Staff and Deputy Head of State to General Abacha and Major – Generals Tajudeen Olanrewaju and Abdulkarim Adisa and three other army officers for coup plotting. The Lord told me about the incident two years earlier, in December 1995.

In a series last year I told of General Olanrewaju, a bosom friend of mine, nominating me to General Abacha in 1994 for appointment as the country’s ambassador abroad or as the chairman or member of the Board of Directors of a Federal Government ministry or parastatal.

When this did not materialize he recommended me for consideration in January 1995 as a minister in a cabinet reshuffle Abacha was to carry out the following month or in March. When this effort also did not succeed, Olanrewaju in August 1995 facilitated my appointment as the Chairman of the Akure Local Government by Colonel Ahmed Usman, the Military Administrator of Ondo State.

Four months after I assumed office, the Lord in December that year told me Olanrewaju would be in problem one day that would cost him his life. But that because of the good friend he was to me and all he had done for me without me lobbying him that He would not allow him to die.

Two years later, in December 1997, it was the Ancient of Days Himself, who broke the news of the arrest of Generals Olanrewaju, Diya and Adisa and three other junior officers for coup plotting, about two hours before it became public through the electronic media. At the same time the Lord said that as He had promised me two years earlier that He would save my friend and the others from execution. And that He would do this by taking away General Abacha and Chief Moshood Abiola a few weeks after Easter celebrations in April 1998.

Generals Olanrewaju, Diya and Adisa, two colonels and a major were sentenced to death in March by a Military Tribunal. But they escaped being put to death by firing squad because Abacha who received Yasser Arafat, the Leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Abuja in the afternoon of Sunday, June 7 kicked the bucket that night.

According to the story that came up after his demise, Abacha had fixed the afternoon of the following day, Monday, June 8 for the execution of Generals Diya, Olanrewaju, Adisa and the three junior army officers.

Next week: The inside – knowledge I have of why God got former President Goodluck Jonathan in March 2013 to pardon Generals Diya and Adisa and Major Seun Fadipe to the exclusion of General Olanrewaju, who till today, six years later, is yet to receive the same grace.