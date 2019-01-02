According to one person, “Atiku’s chances of winning are infinitesimally slim. Buhari is a phenomenon in the North with cultish-like followership.”
Sina Adedipe
Most of the reactions to my series on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as God’s candidate for next month’s presidential poll were complimentary. What’s more they came from people who included a professor in a university in the North and a former commissioner in the cabinet of Governor Gbenga Daniel in Ogun State. Mr. Emma Chiadi of Onitsha (09039195661) is even ready to be part of the spiritual efforts to facilitate Atiku winning the poll. While Mr. Balogun of Apapa Road, Ebute Metta in Lagos (08023383318) offered to get people to join him in buying the three cows needed for the fasting and prayers for Atiku to be victorious.
Atiku/Obi ticket: Path to economic recovery
But in this series I am dealing only with the message of one of the three readers who doubted that Atiku can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the person whose message came through GSM number 08060354098 “Atiku’s chances of winning are infinitesimally slim. Buhari is a phenomenon in the North with cultish-like followership. He will even win Atiku in his own state of Adamawa. But since the Heavenly Father is involved in your write-up one cannot conclude yet.”
I am happy that the sender of the message, unlike the other two who say Atiku cannot win, has not ruled it out that the Lord can make Atiku defeat Buhari. In other words, despite being Buhari’s supporter, the person is a true believer who accepts that nothing is beyond the Ancient of Days to do, as He can make the possible impossible and the impossible possible.
I accept that President Buhari is very popular in the North especially in the Hausa and Fulani dominated areas of the North-West and North-East. This is confirmed by the fact that he won ten to eleven million votes in the North, during the presidential elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011 on the platform of his former party, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which he formed.
And that was at a time when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was formidable and controlled more than 80 per cent of the governments and legislatures in the 19 states in the North.
There is also the fact that Buhari has since 2014 won over millions of supporters in the six states in the South-West (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti) as well as in Edo and Imo States controlled by his new party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is unlike before 2015 when his defunct CPC controlled no state in the South and did not win up to one million votes in the 17 states in the region.
But Buhari’s enhanced popularity nationwide in the last four years notwithstanding, as a servant of the Sovereign Lord and one who had witnessed the miracles He carried out in the last 26 years, I have no doubt that Atiku will win next month’s presidential election.
This is because I have come to appreciate that he genuinely worships and respects God. Consequently, the only thing that can stop his dream coming true is if he changes and fails to carry out anything the Lord sends me to tell him to do before the election holds in 45 days, on Saturday, February 16.
As stated in the first article on the 2019 poll, it was the Heavenly Father Himself who chose Atiku as His candidate. Unlike in the case of Abiola in 1993 when I was the one who took his matter to Him. All I am coming up in this series are in the book I published 15 years ago, in September 2004, on the orders of the Most High titled: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment. So, it is not that I have invented the story I want to tell to suit the occasion.
More to come next Wednesday
*****
Happy 2019 to all, especially diabetics
To God be the glory that I have good news for diabetics from one of the two readers I gave free for sampling the herbal medicine prepared by the Ado-Ekiti man. Although it was not taken in time and as recommended but the man phoned on Saturday and said it worked for his daughter reducing her blood sugar level from314mg to 204mg. He has therefore asked for how much it would cost him to buy the medicine to further reduce his daughter’s blood sugar. He has therefore asked for how much it would cost him to buy the medicine to further reduce his blood sugar. Anyone whose blood sugar level is from 70 to 110mg has overcome diabetes. In other words, one is diabetic when the sugar level is 111mg and above.
The woman I gave the other medicine to says she’ll report back to me this week. Delay has come from the two of them because they got the medicine to give to their mother or daughter. As a result it took them two to three weeks to get it across to them. It is when I hear from the woman that I will be able to take the next step.
I use this opportunity to thank all those who phoned or sent text messages to me last year to appreciate my column and what they described as the good I am doing to humanity and the education and enlightenment my articles provide for people. I am also grateful to those who sent season’s greetings to me in the last one month. God bless everyone mightifully in this new year.
*****
Ayodele Adedipe, a huge loss to our family (2)
Just as Cousin Ayo was outstanding in academics, so was he highly successful in his career in the federal civil service and the private companies where he worked. Indeed, he was one of the most distinguished achievers among the descendants of the matriarch of the Adedipes and Falaes of Akure and the Ade-Ojos and the Adefihinti royal family of Ilara-Mokin.
Cousin Ayo joined the federal civil service in 1960 as a pharmacist at the General Hospital, Broad Street on Lagos Island and two years later he was promoted to the position of Storekeeper at the Medical Centre, Osodi on Lagos Mainland. That same year (1962) he was transferred to the newly established Federal Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Laboratory, Yaba as production pharmacist.
He left the public service in 1965 for Haco Nigeria Limited, Apapa, a member of John Holt Group of Companies, as Assistant Production Manager. Two years later, he was elevated as Technical Manager. He moved over to Wellcome Le Petite Nigeria Limited, Ikeja in the same year (1967) and shortly after he was appointed the Product Manager.
For continuation next Wednesday
Leave a Reply