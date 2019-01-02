Most of the reactions to my series on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as God’s candidate for next month’s presidential poll were complimentary. What’s more they came from people who included a professor in a university in the North and a former commissioner in the cabinet of Governor Gbenga Daniel in Ogun State. Mr. Emma Chiadi of Onitsha (09039195661) is even ready to be part of the spiritual efforts to facilitate Atiku winning the poll. While Mr. Balogun of Apapa Road, Ebute Metta in Lagos (08023383318) offered to get people to join him in buying the three cows needed for the fasting and prayers for Atiku to be victorious. Atiku/Obi ticket: Path to economic recovery

But in this series I am dealing only with the message of one of the three readers who doubted that Atiku can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the person whose message came through GSM number 08060354098 “Atiku’s chances of winning are infinitesimally slim. Buhari is a phenomenon in the North with cultish-like followership. He will even win Atiku in his own state of Adamawa. But since the Heavenly Father is involved in your write-up one cannot conclude yet.” I am happy that the sender of the message, unlike the other two who say Atiku cannot win, has not ruled it out that the Lord can make Atiku defeat Buhari. In other words, despite being Buhari’s supporter, the person is a true believer who accepts that nothing is beyond the Ancient of Days to do, as He can make the possible impossible and the impossible possible.

I accept that President Buhari is very popular in the North especially in the Hausa and Fulani dominated areas of the North-West and North-East. This is confirmed by the fact that he won ten to eleven million votes in the North, during the presidential elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011 on the platform of his former party, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which he formed. And that was at a time when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was formidable and controlled more than 80 per cent of the governments and legislatures in the 19 states in the North. There is also the fact that Buhari has since 2014 won over millions of supporters in the six states in the South-West (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti) as well as in Edo and Imo States controlled by his new party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is unlike before 2015 when his defunct CPC controlled no state in the South and did not win up to one million votes in the 17 states in the region.