President Mohammad Buhari on Tuesday warned that whoever wants the destruction of the system “will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand. We are going to be very hard sooner than later.”

Twitter reportedly deleted the tweet alleging that it violated its rule. The Federal Government in reaction, accused Twitter for playing alleged double standards on issues concerning Nigeria’s domestic issues. Government described the company’s role in Nigeria as suspect. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said Twitter was not fair to Nigeria.

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, National President, Ohaneze Youth Council (OYC) (statement):

“The President had prepared the ground for another attack on Ndigbo by security forces. He had pushed Ndigbo to the wall enough for them to react. We write to alert the international community on another planned attack against Ndigbo. This is sadly coming few days after Ndigbo held a memorial in honour of over five million lives wasted, including children, during the civil war. We are more concerned that this is coming from the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is quite sad that while the same Buhari presidency is busy romancing with Boko Haram and other bandits in the North, it has in another stroke threatened massacre of Ndigbo simply for agitating to have their own country.

“We are, therefore, alerting the United Nations, the United States of America, the International Criminal Court (ICC), UK and other international organizations of this looming attack in Igboland, as Mr. President has given the security agencies license to wipe our people out as can be deduced from his recent statement. Already, several innocent Igbo youths have been murdered by security forces under the guise of hunting ESN, yet government is still looking for more blood. It is thus imperative that we send this SOS message to the international community as Buhari’s hatred for Ndigbo has now reached extreme level.”

Nnamdi Nwakalor:

“I don’t think that President Buhari’s statement is referring to the South East alone. Different groups in every part of Nigeria, Boko Haram, Oduduwa, Niger Delta militants all threaten the continued co-existence of the country. No doubt, the activities of insurgents do not allow for growth or development. The Federal Government must ensure that it carries out its primary responsibility of providing welfare, securing lives and property of its citizens. However, it will not be wise to hide under any guise to unleash mayhem on an innocent section or tribe. The focus should be on identified insurgents. The government must be open and sincere in its fight against insurgency.”

Abraham Adonor (tweet):

“I would rather not have the presidency speak or react instead of these statements. The threats from his tweets shouldn’t have been used with the word shock. The president has always been shocked since assuming office. The only reassurance is him leaving office and no third term bid.”

Victor Elozona (truth to power) (tweet): “I love his warnings and his next action. This is truly a leader. Sai baba. Mbaka said Buhari is chosen by God. As youths, we are learning how to handle leadership. Patience Jonathan said,-there is God ooo. It’s alright, continue.”

Obiefuna Okeke (tweet):

“The President’s dual standards are the root cause of the level Nigeria has degenerated to. The entire internal and external security system is managed by Fulani all through. How does he imagine Nigerians from other ethnic groups to feel? Soldiers of predominantly Fulani origin are clustered in the South East, molesting and brutalizing innocent people as they please whilst those of southern origin are deployed to the unfamiliar northern terrain to fight Boko Haram terrorists.”

Adaka Preye (tweet): “What language has the ‘Civil War General’ been using to deal with the Boko Haram terrorists and bandits, killing and kidnapping even school children on a weekly basis behind his Villa?

Henry Ewunonun (tweet): “Walk the talk. Can he have a road journey to Kaduna or Minna? We are waiting. Please do something.”

Richard Oshogwemoh (tweet): “Which warning? A President that can’t celebrate sallah in his hometown because of insecurity is issuing warnings to whom? How can a president be a threat to national security by issuing empty threats?

Joshua Jacob (tweet): “The government has itself to blame. If only APC leadership published the names of those they say are sponsoring insurgency, Boko Haram and bandits, and take drastic measures on whoever is involved, we wouldn’t have fallen into this mess. I hope he will match words with actions.”

Diamond Aluya (tweet): “Who is he supposed to deal with, his kinsmen that are destroying lives or the people destroying infrastructure?”

Nesta001 (tweet): “That is so insensitive of him to make such a statement. The major problem we had at the birth of our democracy was allowing a former military man as the first democratically elected President. He set the precedent of abuse of power. Like they say, once a soldier, always a soldier, hence what we are seeing today.”

Tunde Animashaun (tweet): “Don’t take this seriously; he is only addressing the South. He doesn’t react to herdsmen and Boko Haram attacks as he has done in South East and South West recently. He did the same at Lekki against harmless citizens.”

Everest Nnamdi (tweet): “We are tired of hearing multiple warnings from the President and his aides. People are being murdered, slaughtered, killed, kidnapped every day. Action is what Nigerians need at this time. Fierce excuses won’t be accepted anymore.”

Tosin Stephens: “Destruction of the system. Can you imagine? I think he is referring to the Boko Haram, Fulani herders or banditry or kidnappers. Your Chief of Staff died, you did not even attend.”