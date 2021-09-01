The recent approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari for the reactivation of about 368 old grazing reserves in 25 states of the federation is illegal. The approval follows the recommendations of a committee headed by the Chief of Staff (COS) to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, to review the grazing routes with dispatch to determine the levels of encroachment, stakeholder engagements and sensitisation. This exercise will definitely cause more harm than good as 17 southern states have already banned open grazing in the region.

Besides, suspicion is rife that what the President intends to do is to grab land from the states and give to Fulani herders. It is not surprising, therefore, that severe criticisms have trailed his directive. Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State described the move as an invitation to crisis and anarchy. According to him, “the country has been turned to a cow republic by the present administration and the basic principles of equality, justice, fairness and equity which engender peace and suppress anarchy are non-existent.” The governor threatened to drag Buhari to court if he insisted on going ahead with the policy.

A human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, recalled that the Federal Government gave N6.25 billion to Buhari’s home state of Katsina for the establishment of ranching in the state. Saying the government had no business reviving grazing reserves, Falana urged the President to give a similar special allocation of N6.25 billion to other states as was given to Katsina.

Groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Coalition of Yoruba Self-determination Groups also kicked against reviving the grazing reserves. In a statement, the Yoruba group urged the international community to hold the Federal Government responsible if the policy eventually leads to anarchy in Nigeria. Government should beware of sending out the wrong signals sometimes. When the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, asked the unregistered herdsmen to leave Ondo forest reserves a few months ago, the Presidency opposed it, warning Akeredolu to retrace his steps. When the Southern Governors Forum banned open grazing of cattle after their meeting in Asaba last May, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, described the ban as unconstitutional. According to him, banning open grazing “is as good as saying, perhaps, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north.”

All this gives the impression that the FG is out to unduly favour some individuals or a section of the country over others.

In addition, cattle farming is like any other private business. Every businessman or woman rents or builds offices and shops. Government does not, in any way, help him to do that.

Grazing should not be different. Incidentally, government mooted the idea of a project called Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) in 2017. The project involved securing parcels of land from states to settle nomadic herdsmen. It was to have schools, hospitals, vet clinics, road networks, electricity, markets and manufacturing entities that would process animal products. The idea behind this, according to the Presidency, was to curb open grazing and reduce the conflict between herders and farmers among others. Many Nigerians kicked against it. Hence, the government was forced to suspend it in 2019. Before RUGA, the government had contemplated reopening grazing routes, establishing cattle colony and Fulani radio. The radio was to communicate with the Fulani anywhere they are in the world with a view to help curb incessant herders/farmers clashes.

Apparently, the Federal Government’s recent action is also aimed at curbing the conflicts that usually arise between farmers and herdsmen. But reactivating nebulous open grazing routes cannot be the solution. Most times, the herders/farmers conflict has led to wanton destruction of crops and killing of farmers.

Nevertheless, there are some well-meaning northerners who are opposed to open grazing. The National Patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, Senator Walid Jibrin, for instance, was reported to have said that open grazing by herdsmen was outdated. He commended the southern governors for banning it. Also, the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum have all rejected open grazing in the country.

No doubt, by approving the reactivation of the grazing reserves, the President has gone against the 1999 Constitution and the Land Use Act which vests all lands in the state on the governor. Already, anti-open grazing laws are operational in such states as Abia, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Rivers.

Ranching remains the best way to rear cattle. It exists on every continent except Antarctica. Herders should endeavour to learn modern ways of animal husbandry. The Pampas region of South America, Australian Outback, the Prairie Provinces of Canada and the Western United States offer us good examples. Herders should also conform to the laws guiding business operations or acquisition of land in any state they operate in.

In all, Buhari should focus on tackling insecurity, unemployment, hunger and poverty and not parochial things like non-existent open grazing routes. Let southern states that have not banned open grazing enact laws to that effect. The National Assembly should rise against the attempt to breach the constitution through the opening of the so-called old grazing reserves. Let the President stop the exercise forthwith in the interest of peace and unity of the country.

