Read my lips, Udodinma ‘ll succeed Okorocha in Imo, Oshiomhole’s aide declares

GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

Ahead of governorship polls in March, the spokesman of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem, has emphatically told the people of Imo State that nothing will take the state away from the grips of the APC.

He said this during the inauguration of Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation in Ihitte Uboma council of the state.

Comrade Ebegbulem, who is Oshiomhole’s Chief Press Secretary, said Senator Uzodinma had what it takes to turn the state to another Dubai.

He noted that “Imo State is an APC state and it will remain APC because our President, Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected while the people of Imo State will elect Senator Uzodinma as governor so as to deepen the progresses made by the APC-led administration both at the Federal and the state levels.

“Do not be intimidated or be deceived by anyone, President Buhari belongs to the APC and working for the success of all APC candidates. And Hope Uzodinma is our governorship candidate; Senator Ben Uwajumogu is our senatorial candidate for Okigwe zone. Our candidate, Senator Uzodinma, has been tested and trusted; he will succeed Governor Rochas Okorocha as governor of Imo State,” he emphasised.

The local government coordinator of Senator Uzodinma governorship campaign, Chike Olemgbe, charged members of the party to be counted in the re-election bid of President Buhari and “all our candidates in Ihitte Uboma LGA.”

He added that “this is a moving train and we are going to change the narrative in Ihitte Uboma. We are not members of AA and our people must not be deceived by their antics. AA, APGA and PDP will be defeated in Ihitte Uboma at the 2019 polls.”