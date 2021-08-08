Take heed, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief, in departing from the living God.

Today is historic for all of us in Diplomats Assembly. It is the day that the Angels of God will provoke a visitation on everyone in need of healing in any way. There are people who are sick physically. Those in this category can be seen in the hospital, if they have the resources. But there are many who are sick and because of funds, remain in their houses.

Others are sick financially. This is economic sickness. They have needs they ought to meet but cannot, because they do not have the financial power. This is sickness. There are others who are sick in the area of a heavy heart for children. They weep and wail as they go about looking for solutions to their sickness of childlessness.

People are generally sick in various forms. But today, we have assembled in Diplomats Assembly waiting for the rain of healing from Heaven. We have prayed and expected the hands of God to descend on every sick person. And we trust that God will do what he knows how to do best.

The Bible says healing is the children’s bread. So, as many as are willing to behave like children today will receive their healing. As many as are willing to open their heart and receive the touch of God will receive their healing. The Holy Spirit will be everywhere in our auditorium to touch people and meet them at the point of their needs. The only thing that can stop you from receiving that touch is doubt and unbelief.

So, today’s scripture admonishes us to stand in faith and have no room for doubt, fear and unbelief in our lives. Unbelief in the heart of man makes man’s heart evil affected and causes a roadblock to the supernatural. The way of faith is narrow and there are few walking on it but that is the way to the abundant life which Christ has brought for us.

Israel, while going through the wilderness, departed from God. They made a golden calf and worshiped it saying these be your gods oh Israel. They departed from faith in God because they faced delays.

I encourage you to be careful so that you do not become affected and slip into unbelief through delays in your life. Moses went up to the mountain to receive direction from God concerning His plan for the nation and because there was a delay and the people didn’t seem to be making progress towards Canaan as God promised them, they departed from faith and by so doing, departed from the living God. Many people today have departed from faith and subtly departed from the living God. Wide is the way of fear, doubt and unbelief and many people are walking on that road today.

The road of fear and doubt leads to despair, depression, sorrow and adversities of different kinds. Once you are in fear, doubt, unbelief, you will lose interest in spiritual things. You will no longer want to pray, you will no longer want to go to church or participate in it. If you find yourself in that space today the Holy Spirit wants you to turn from unbelief and lay hold again on God’s word of promise. Israel started out with God when they left Egypt with a cloud and fire over their lives. They saw the red sea divide and manna falling from the skies.

However, many of them departed from faith and ended up worshiping calves or idols made out of Gold that God gave them in Egypt.

God’s grace is available to make this happen. Ephesians 1:5-7 says Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will,To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved. In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;

God always had a good will on His mind for us. Long before Christ came, He predestined us to become His children. In His grace, He chose to make us accepted into the beloved, a gesture that arouses praise of the glory of His grace. The glory of grace is seen in its condescending nature. Christ left his glory in heaven and became man to lift us into the realm of heavenly glory he had with the father before he became flesh. After the fall of man in the garden of Eden, sin became a road block between God and the demonstration of grace as God wanted it. Sin brought sickness, disease, poverty and opened up the door to devils to control humanity. God in Christ has cancelled all our sin-debts, and offered us righteousness as a free gift. This righteousness has brought healing and prosperity. 1 Peter 2:24. Sin brought shame and reproach rather than the greatness that righteousness brings. Proverbs 14:34. Grace is what God has always wanted to do for us because of his loving nature. God has always wanted to cancel our sins from the first day of Adam’s fall. Through Christ He achieved what the blood of bulls could not achieve

God has always wanted us to be rich-rich in all areas of our life- through Christ he has achieved it. The grace for prosperity is now at work in us. God has set things right with us and has brought his presence close to us giving us access to victory. God in Grace has brought us into right Standing with Himself. Our life in Christ today is now all about trusting God all the Way! It’s all about trusting God for everything in your life.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.