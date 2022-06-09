Dr. Andy Uba, in a statement noted that his emergence is a victory gained from a free, fair and credible process and also reaffirms his wide acceptability to rescue Nigeria from its current state of despair

“ I heartily congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our APC delegates for voting massively for the candidacy of Tinubu as our flag bearer. As a party we have demonstrated that APC is the only truly democratic and progressive party that is desirous to correct all the malady currently faced by Nigerians.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only the choice of APC delegates at the APC Special National Convention but the generality of Nigerians who believe in his ideology to turn the nation’s economy around for good, through concerted grassroots development, Job creation, total fight against insurgency among others within a short time “

“It is my sincere hope that leaders, stakeholders and members of the APC will work assiduously to sell the profile of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians. The choice is simple continuity or restructuring,” he stressed.

According to Uba, after the primaries the APC must come together as a strong and united party to set the Party for another victory come 2023.

“We cannot wait to see Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu assume office as the country’s next president whereby he will bring in his chains of people oriented programmes that are fashioned towards getting us out of the hordes of crisis we face daily”, Uba enthused.

