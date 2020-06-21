Real Betis became the first La Liga club to sack a coach since the season re-started after being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They fired the coach, Rubi, who failed to win any of the team’s first three matches in their return to action.

Real Betis lost their first game back 2-0 to Sevilla and drew 2-2 with Granada in mid-week.

The final straw proved to be Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Athletic Bilbao, after Sergio Canales missed a late penalty kick.

Real Betis released a statement in the early hours of Sunday saying Rubi had been relieved of his duties.

The club added that sporting director Alexis Trujillo, a former Real Betis player, would take charge of the team for the final eight games of the season.

Defeat by Athletic Bilbao left Real Betis 14th in the standings on 34 points after 30 games.

They are eight points above Real Mallorca who occupy the final spot outside of the relegation zone.

Rubi was named Real Betis coach last summer after guiding Espanyol to seventh last season, succeeding Quique Setien who went on to become the FC Barcelona manager last January.

He won eight out of 30 league games with the team, including only one away victory.

His greatest result was a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the team’s final match before the season was halted in March.(Reuters/NAN)