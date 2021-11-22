Experts in Nigeria’s real estate industry will be giving tips to industry enthusiasts on how to predict the Nigerian property market and carry out due diligence before investing in the sector.

Coming under the auspices of the Property Developers Forum (PDF) the experts would be presenting an opportunity for individuals to learn the lessons firsthand from some of the biggest Nigerian real estate mavens.

The event themed: “Predicting the Property Market of The Future”, will hold tomorrow at the Nigerian property market in Lagos.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Coach Chudi is a real estate entrepreneur, real estate coach, and the convener of property development forum.

He added that participants will be taught investment tips and what to look out for before investing in real estate.

Expected speakers include; Chudi Kalu, co-founder and chairman, Middlechase Property Ltd; Gbadewole Amos, CEO and founder of Crown Allied Homes; Olawale Ayilara, founder, LandWey; Nola Adetola, co-founder and CEO, Veritasi; and Pius Agida, CEO, Dradrock Real Estate Ltd among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .