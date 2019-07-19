Zika Bobby

For adhering to the best international business standards in the real estate sector, Refin Homes Limited has been awarded the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Speaking in Lagos at the weekend, its Managing Director, Olatunde Macaulay, said this would further strengthen the company to be particular about meeting the needs of customers through effective quality management system.

Macaulay said the certificate would support the firm’s aim and objectives in documenting procedures, processes and responsibilities for achieving quality policies, adding that this new development provides additional assurance to customers that Refin Homes is determined on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, while it also serves as a wake-up call for other real estate firms to see the importance of getting certified and delivering products to clients in the right way.

He said the certification entails eight primary business principles of customer focus, leadership, involvement of people, process approach and system approach to management, continual improvement, factual approach to decision making and mutually beneficial supplier relationship. The company’s decision to work toward accreditation demonstrates a commitment to continually improve our products and services. We underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management, system development, and documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment and clearance of non-conformances. This reinforces our relentless focus on creating industry-leading products and services measured in line with global benchmarks of industry excellence. We plan to set up an academy to train artisans for the housing sector to bridge the skill deficit,” he said.

He said the company targets an additional 250 unit of housing to the nation’s stock per year, calling on the government to improve business climate within the real estate corridor, for Nigerians to own their homes.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, Mr. Kazeem Owolabi who said operating in the sector in Nigeria has been very challenging, however, stated that the public has began to accept its products and services model, stressing that over 500 clients await to be served on its radar.