With a new set of completed flats, being handed offer to owners and the laying of foundation of another project, Lagos Real Estate firm, REFin, has assured prospective patrons of quality product from the company.

The company, which is one of Nigeria’s leading real estate organisations, stated this at the unveiling of its newly completed estate, Anchor Grounds and its next project, Chelsea Court which has already been endorsed by stakeholders and is currently on sale.

Anchor Grounds, which is located in Lafiaji, Lekki already has all its apartments sold out, while Chelsea Court, which is now selling, is located in Ikate, Lekki. Both estates are situated on a 2900sqm and 4752sqm land area respectively, offering ultra-modern and upscale accessories with exclusive and commercial spaces in close proximity.

REFin Homes Managing Director, Mr. Olatunde Macaulay, said: “We are excited to add this new project to our development pipeline. This aligns with our strategy of building our presence in the country’s leading real estate markets and will add momentum to our plans to grow market share overtime. We look forward to delivering outstanding projects across Lagos and beyond.”

Also, in Synergy with the MD’s comment, the Deputy MD Kazeem Owolabi said: “I am extremely proud of the REFin Homes team for this significant achievement, which proves that their commitment aligns with the company’s goal of providing affordable housing, quality and the best possible service.”