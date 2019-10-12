It is often said that a good turn deserves another. Like that phrase, also a good, successfully completed project deserves an acknowledgement. For real estate big boy, Adekunle Abdul, while still basking in the euphoria of the success recorded during the first official sale of the Phase one of his Metro Homes which totally sold-out, the dude is not wasting time as he has rushed full-speed ahead into the next phase. It is gathered that while some of his competitors are still battling with how to get many of their properties off the market, Abdul has commenced the selling of the Phase Two of his exquisite residential buildings also located in another serene axis of Lekki in Lagos with scheme that allows interested persons to pay in installments.

Abdul was recently honoured with an outstanding award by an elite magazine. His outfit, Metro & Castle, is one of the fastest growing in the real estate and construction sector of the Nigerian economy. The United States-trained construction whizkid, through his company, provides bespoke and exquisite budget finished properties for the middle and upper class in the country.