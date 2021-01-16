For respected philanthropist, realtor and founder, Esso Properties Limited, Mr. Smith Sosochukwuma Ezenagu, the year 2021 was starting on a triple honour level as he was honoured by the League of African Development Students, LEADS, who inducted him into its Hall of Fame. The induction which took place Monday 11 January at the headquarters of his Esso Properties in Awoyaya, along Lagos-Epe Expressway, also saw the real estate rising star bagging two other awards —Corporate Endorsement Merit Award and Africa’s Patriotic Personality of the Year award. While presenting one of the awards, Tankou Patrick, who is from Cameroon and also the President of Delegates of LEADS said Ezenagu was inducted into the body’s Hall of Fame because he had been consistent and dedicated. He noted that Ezenagu has proven to be sagacious and ingenious with an overwhelming passion for enhancement of a better society.

While responding, Ezenagu, who has become renowned as a well-grounded trainer of start-ups, business coach and corporate leader, thanked the organizers of the awards for finding him worthy of the honours. He promised to remain dedicated and focused on those qualities and virtues they saw in him that made them decide to induct him into their hall of fame.

Ezenagu—holder of a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Ecole Superieure Sainte Felicite University, Cotonou, Republic of Benin and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Rome Business School Lagos—is also the founder of The Esso Properties Academy.