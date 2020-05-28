Kosisochukwu Anokwuru

The Executive Producer of National Real Estate Today TV programme, Meckson Okoro, has confirmed massive endorsement of the programme and signing on of adverts placement on the programme, before the formal launch of the TV programme scheduled for Saturday, May 30th.

Okoro made the revelation in a press release issued by himself, where he stressed that the programme has been quite overwhelmed with impressive adverts from business operating both at home and abroad.

According to him, roofing sheet manufacturer Wichtech Group of Companies has signed on for advert placement as long as the programme is on air.

He stated that the ‘company also represents as the sole agent for the distribution of the best quality paint in Africa, popularly known as Betek Paint and other building materials related products.’

Okoro added further that VAVA Furniture Group of Companies Ltd, MARQUE Furniture Company and Mega Real Estate operators are also in partnership with the TV programme.

He assured the Nigerian public that the National Real Estate Today TV Programme will do everything possible to assist in disseminating information in real estate that would beneficial to both the Government and people of Nigeria.

The Executive producer, however, promised that he would ensure that those placing adverts through the TV platform get value for their investment, while also protecting the interest of prospective buyers of the products advertised.