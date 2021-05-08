Charity, as they say, begins at home! This seems to be one of the guiding principles of the brilliant young man behind Dollar Construction, Idowu Lamidi, as he recently unveiled his dreams to make Oyo State and Ibadan one of the tourist cities in the world.

Lamidi, an engineer, who also runs the Pan Media, Fingerlick and Source Model Academy, has begun construction of a ‘New Ibadan’ in the model of his Westwood Homes, a 105 units luxury building in the heart of the ancient city. The new project named ‘Dollar Estate’ sits on a 46 hectare of land and has become the talk of the city, with the poor and the rich making frequent visits to behold what they termed the first of its kind in Ibadan.

The young entrepreneur who has numerous estates and properties in Abuja and Lagos that tell of his hold in the real estate business claimed his mission in Ibadan is to change the narrative and re-define the industry. He has hinged his mission on job creation, urban development and tourism as he also revealed the plans to launch the second phase of his project in the city that handles recreation.